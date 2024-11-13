Mathew Batterbee Appointed VP Alliances And Go-To-Market Strategy For Infinigate Cloud.

(MENAFN- Pressat) As VP of Alliances and go-to-market (GTM) strategy, Mathew Batterbee will play a prominent role in the growth and development of Infinigate Cloud across EMEA.

Fareham, UK, 13/11/2024 - Infinigate Cloud , the expert business unit of the Infinigate Group specialising in secure cloud solutions, has appointed Mathew Batterbee as VP Alliances and GTM Strategy.

Mat brings to Infinigate Cloud considerable experience in the IT channel, having covered global, corporate roles with Microsoft, Ingram Micro Cloud and Pax8, resulting in significant business growth. A thought leader and innovator in the Cloud industry, passionate about the channel, Mat will focus on enabling channel partners to grow their business, increase their profitability and deliver value to their customers.

“Joining Infinigate in a leading role for Infinigate Cloud, a part of the business with considerable growth potential is an exciting opportunity. I am looking forward to working with a team with a stellar reputation, specialist skills and deep market knowledge,” Mat Batterbee said.

Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, CGO Infinigate Group and MD Infinigate Cloud commented:“The time is right to scale the unique value proposition of Infinigate Cloud and support our wide network of 6,000+ MSPs in growing their business as well as accelerating the ramping up of our unique Managed Security Services Distributor (MSSD) role across EMEA. Mat has the experience and skillset to write the next chapter in the Infinigate Cloud platform's development, a strategic asset for Infinigate.”

Mat will be based at Infinigate Cloud's headquarters, in Fareham, UK.

About Infinigate Cloud

Infinigate Cloud is a division within the Infinigate Group specialising in secure cloud solutions.

As a "born in the cloud" distributor with a deep technical heritage, we are digital natives who continuously invest in our teams and develop our value-added services to ensure we provide the best technical expertise and support to our partners.

Our 25+ years of experience in the cloud, our long-standing relationship with Microsoft and our extensive cybersecurity expertise have taught us that we are only successful if our partners are too, as evidenced by our world-class partner satisfaction ratings. Our award-winning training and go-to-market services help our partners realise their full potential and grow their businesses faster.

