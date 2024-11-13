What Is Manhattan Project That Trump Called His New Government Efficiency Initiative, Led By Musk Explained

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect, Donald has named Tesla CEO, Elon Musk and Indian-American entrepreneur, Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the 'Department of Efficiency' (DOGE) in his government.

In his announcement , Trump said that Musk and Ramaswamy would work outside of traditional government structures to provide 'advice and guidance' to the White House, collaborate with the Office of Management and Budget to spearhead 'large-scale structural reform.'

DOGE will be a wing in the next Trump-led US government . Trump, who defeated Kamala Harris in November 5 Presidential polls, will assume office in January.

The acronym, DOGE refers to a meme and a crypto token that Musk is often seen promoting. Though a clarity on the department's structure is awaited, but Trump said in his annoucement that Musk and Ramaswamy 's mission under this department will be to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies.

These roles are, however, informal and outside the government, as annouced by Trump. Hence won't not need Senate approval.

The President-elect dubbed DOGE as a potential 'Manhattan Project.'



“It will become, potentially, The Manhattan Project of our time,” Trump said, referring to the speedy operation during World War II to design the first atomic bomb.

The 'Manhattan Project', led by the US in collaboration with the UK and Canada, was a top-secret research program undertaken during World War II to create the first atomic bombs.

Thousands of scientists, including famed physicist J Robert Oppenheime were part of the 'Manhattan Project.' Apart from Oppenheimer, the prject brought together some of the world's best scientists, including Albert Einstein , Enrico Fermi, and Niels Bohr.