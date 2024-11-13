(MENAFN- The Rio Times) StoneCo, a leading Brazilian fintech company, has released its third-quarter results for 2024. The company's performance exceeded analyst expectations, demonstrating strong growth across key metrics. StoneCo's success stems from its focus on serving micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Brazil.



The company reported an adjusted net income of R$587 million ($103 million), marking a 35% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This figure surpassed the R$555 million ($97.4 million) projected by analysts. Total revenue reached R$3.4 billion ($596.5 million), aligning with market expectations and representing a 7% year-over-year growth.



StoneCo's core business, serving MSMEs, showed impressive growth. The Total Payment Volume (TPV) for this segment increased by 20%, reaching R$114 billion ($20 billion). This growth includes transactions via PIX QR Code, Brazil's instant payment system. The company's client base expanded by 21% year-over-year, now serving 4 million active MSME clients.







The company's take rate, a key metric measuring revenue as a percentage of TPV, reached a record 2.58%. This represents a 9 basis point increase from the previous year. The improved take rate reflects StoneCo's ability to monetize its client base effectively.



StoneCo's banking platform also showed significant growth. The number of banking clients increased by 47% to 2.8 million. Total deposits grew by 53% year-over-year, reaching R$6.8 billion ($1.19 billion). This growth demonstrates the company's success in expanding its financial services ecosystem.

StoneCo's Q3 2024 Results Showcase Robust Growth and Strategic Progress

The credit portfolio exceeded the company's guidance for 2024, reaching R$923 million ($162 million). This represents a 30% increase from the previous quarter. Working capital and easy credit products grew by 27%, while credit card offerings saw a remarkable 96% growth.



StoneCo's software segment maintained stable revenue at R$393 million ($69 million). The adjusted EBITDA for this segment reached R$72 million ($12.6 million), with an 18.3% margin. The company successfully integrated financial services for software clients, with cross-sell TPV growing 18% year-over-year to R$5.8 billion ($1.02 billion).







Pedro Zinner, CEO of StoneCo, expressed satisfaction with the results. He emphasized the company's commitment to building a comprehensive ecosystem of solutions for Brazilian entrepreneurs. The company's focus on efficiency and strategic execution has positioned it well for sustained success.



StoneCo also announced the hiring of advisors to explore potential alternatives for its software business. The company believes its cross-sell objectives can be achieved through commercial partnerships, not necessarily through direct operation and management of these assets.

