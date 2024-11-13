Russia’S Grain Output Drops: 130 Million Tonnes Forecast For 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Russia's grain production outlook for 2024 has taken an unexpected turn. The country's recently announced a forecast of 130 million tonnes of grain for the upcoming year.



This figure represents a significant decrease from previous years' harvests. The 2024 projection marks a 12% decline from the 148 million tonnes produced in 2023.



It also falls 18% short of the record 158 million tonnes harvested in 2022. These numbers reflect a concerning trend for the world's largest wheat exporter.



Weather conditions have played a crucial role in this downturn. Drought and frost have affected key grain-producing regions across Russia . The impact of these adverse conditions extends beyond immediate production concerns.



Russian farmers now face challenges in wheat sales, leading to reduced market liquidity. This situation raises worries about winter planting for the 2025-2026 crop. Long-term supply issues loom on the horizon as a result.







The Russian government's estimates include data from Ukrainian territories under Russian control. This inclusion has sparked controversy within the agricultural sector. Some industry experts question the accuracy of these figures.

Global Market Impact

Global markets have reacted strongly to Russia's production forecast. Wheat prices have surged, reaching levels not seen since mid-2024. This price volatility affects importers worldwide, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa.



Egypt, a top buyer of Russian wheat , has already purchased 1.4 million metric tons in September alone. This high demand underscores the continued reliance on Russian exports despite ongoing challenges.



Other major wheat-producing countries feel the ripple effects of Russia's situation. Romania and Bulgaria have seen their wheat prices rise by 6.7% over two weeks. However, they struggle to compete effectively with Russian wheat in global markets.



The quality of Russian grain in 2024 reportedly surpasses that of the previous year. This improvement comes despite unfavorable weather conditions during cultivation and harvesting.



A third of the wheat crop falls into the top three quality grades. As of early October, Russia had harvested cereal and leguminous crops from 91% of the sown area.



The total yield exceeded 120 million tonnes. These figures suggest a resilient agricultural sector despite numerous challenges.

