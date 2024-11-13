Triple Threat Talent Booking Hallmark, Lifetime And Broadcast Network TV Productions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michelle Zeitlin More Zap ProductionsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Contact: More Zap Productions & Management(310)749-5700...Photo Credit: Raquel KrelleLos Angeles, California (November 12th, 2024) - More Zap Productions & Management LLCMore Zap Productions & Management is celebrating new client milestones. Founder and President of More Zap, MICHELLE ZEITLIN, says her LA based talent and literary company has actors, authors and artists who are diverse, authentic and driven to success.“I feel extremely fortunate that my clients are making great strides." More Zap develops young talent but also reps professionals with long resumes and multiple awards.“The diversity of our client base is what keeps things interesting. We learn from each other, support one another and yes, cheer each other on!”EMILY ALABI has booked“some cool, badass roles” she says, and can be seen now as Recurring Guest Star on SWAT. Alabi, who is of indigenous, Latin and Korean descent, is an actor, dancer and choreographer who just tested for a network series regular. "Emily has immeasurable focus and faith in what's coming," says Zeitlin. Alabi has played a firefighter, an outlaw and a wartime journalist and toured much of the globe through her work.ASHLI AUGUILLARD just shot a Christmas movie in Atlanta starring opposite Tia Mowry called A VERY MERRY BEAUTY SALON for Lifetime and co-produced and starred in, FINDING JAMIAH'S SPIRIT which just premiered. Her guest star roles include MATLOCK opposite Kathy Bates, CBS. Inching towards a series lead earlier this year, Auguillard says "everything is happening like it's supposed to.”GABE BAKER, who has been touring with the band, FOR KING + COUNTRY as cellist/multi-instrumentalist, is also working on his own solo album and in pre-production for a music video. His multi-cultural background impacts his artistic decisions and inspires his work as“a black creator." Baker can be seen on BRANCHING OUT, Hallmark.NYOKA BOSWELL says "I have a light inside that just won't go out." She shares that it's important to work with people who see you holistically. A well traveled actor who has a gift for dialects which is a calling card, she has a top campaign opposite David Spade, Boswell says“I love comedy!” Her goals include starring in her own sitcom, since she loves to laugh.STEPHANIE DEL VALLE is a former title holder as Miss World, Puerto Rico, and at 5'11, she stands out. A cover girl who has graced international fashion magazines and a student attending The New School, she is signed to New York Model Management and is one of their top curve models who is in demand for print campaigns for Ralph Lauren, Sol de Janeiro, Macy's, and Steve Madden.DAN ISTRATE, born in Romania, has been working in the US for several years. Recently he had a visit home to Transylvania, via a jaunt to Vienna, Austria to receive an award for his film as producer of THE JOURNEY. Upcoming acting appearances include INTERIOR CHINATOWN from show creator, Taika Waititi and animated voice work for a project called THE CHOSEN. THIS IS US, and START UP are additional credits.MATTHEW SHAFFER, who holds an MFA, aims to connect communities“through narratives focusing on enriching and uplifting the human condition.” A former professional concert and commercial dancer who worked at Radio City Music Hall, Shaffer is an educator, speaker and two time published author. SO YOU WANT TO BE A DANCER, published by ROWMAN & LITTLEFIELD, was featured on the TONIGHT SHOW with Jimmy Fallon.ZIMZON ZION, the newest More Zap client, says he is the first“black Swedish actor to take on Hollywood." His parents are from Angola and the Congo. At 6'3 he makes quite an impression. Though he says no one should“shrink” from their dreams, he has reduced his size considerably since starring as“Delta” in the Swedish TV version of AMERICAN GLADIATOR. In Los Angeles he shot the final season of DOUBLE CROSS for AMC TV.For more on these rising stars and other More Zap clients, visit:See Video Link for highlights and interviews with TALENT ON THE RISE;Directed by Michelle Zeitlin, Edited by Jonathan Glenn, Premiere Photography by Raquel KrellePress Release 11/12/202

