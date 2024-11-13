Experts say Türkiye to play crucial role in facilitating the export of Turkmen gas to Europe

(MENAFN) Türkiye is focusing on strengthening regional partnerships to achieve its ambition of becoming a key player in the international natural trade. Experts believe the country will play a crucial role in facilitating the export of Turkmen gas to Europe. This collaboration is becoming increasingly significant as Europe seeks alternative gas supplies following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



The energy diplomacy between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, which holds the world’s fourth-largest reserves, has been gaining momentum. The three countries are working closely to establish new energy routes. A pivotal step was the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Türkiye and Turkmenistan on March 1, which set the stage for deeper cooperation on hydrocarbons.



Following this, a natural gas cooperation agreement was signed between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, focusing on the transportation of Turkmen gas through Azerbaijan and Georgia to Türkiye. Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar presented three potential routes for bringing Turkmen gas to Türkiye: via Iran, through a swap arrangement between Iran and Azerbaijan, or through a trans-Caspian pipeline, which offers better long-term sustainability and higher capacity.



Bayraktar revealed that, in the first phase, approximately 2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of Turkmen gas will be delivered to Türkiye. During a visit to Turkmenistan in late July, he also announced an ambitious target of securing about 300 bcm of gas, aiming to establish an annual supply of 15 bcm over the next 20 years.

MENAFN13112024000045015839ID1108880299