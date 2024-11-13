Jordanian Embassy In Iraq Shares Ticket Purchase Link For National Team Match

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Baghdad, Nov. 13 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Embassy in Iraq has released a ticket purchase for Jordanian fans attending the national team's upcoming match against Iraq on Thursday.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the embassy explained that fans could reserve their tickets online, with payment confirmation and ticket details sent via email. Tickets will be available for collection in Basra, Iraq.The embassy also introduced a new ticketing system for this match, providing each ticket holder with a wristband to facilitate smooth entry into the Basra International Stadium, with wristbands color-coded based on seating sections.For ticket purchases, fans can visit the following link: