Trupm appointed the former chief of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, as Ddirector of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Trump recalled that Ratcliffe had exposed "a (Hillary - ed.) Clinton campaign operation" about his "fake Russian collusion" during the 2016 election race.

Trump also picked a Fox News TV host, former National Guard officer Pete Hegseth for the post of Secretary of Defense.

"Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice - Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down," wrote the president-elect.

In addition, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will serve as Homeland Security Secretary.

"Christie has been very strong on Border Security," Trump wrote, adding that she "will guarantee that our American Homeland is secure from our adversaries."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Trump on Tuesday officially appointed Mike Waltz, a House Representative (GOP, Florida) as his national security adviser.

