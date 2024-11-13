Protik Barua Sikder is returning with a wonderful song for the new movie

(MENAFNEditorial) Protik Barua Sikder will sing for the first time for the new movie 'Shudhui Tumi'. He mentioned this in a program of The Daily Star. Apart from the song, he is also keeping an eye on the beauty aspect of the movie. Although this is his first song, he wants to give more beautiful songs in the future.Many others have helped for the movie 'Shudhui Tumi', for whom this is said to the journalist of The Daily Star. Besides singing, he also wants to act as a hero in the future.



Soon the new movie 'Shudhui Tumi' will be released on Sony Entertainment. Anurupa Singh is the heroine and Himel Bhanu is the hero. Akash and Niloy are seen as the directors of the movie.



