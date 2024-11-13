Outotsu By Satoshi Umeno Wins Bronze In A' Kitchenware And Horeca Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Outotsu

Innovative Glass and Coaster Set Recognized for Exceptional Design and Functionality

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of kitchenware design, has announced Satoshi Umeno 's innovative "Outotsu " glass and coaster set as the Bronze winner in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and functionality of Outotsu, which showcases Satoshi Umeno's dedication to creating products that enhance the user experience.Outotsu's unique design addresses common challenges faced by kitchenware users, offering practical solutions that align with current industry trends and needs. The coaster's ability to absorb condensation droplets from the glass and its deodorizing and antibacterial properties make it a standout product in the market. Additionally, the protrusions on the bottom of the glass create convection when pouring a drink, enhancing the aroma and balancing the flavor without the need for a stirrer.The Outotsu glass and coaster set is crafted using Magma ceramic, a safe and eco-friendly natural material sourced from the Shirasu Plateau in Japan. This material boasts excellent water absorption, deodorizing, and antibacterial properties without requiring high-temperature baking or crushing, minimizing its environmental impact. The precise fit between the glass and coaster is achieved through extensive research and the skillful craftsmanship of artisans, resulting in a luxurious and highly functional product.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Satoshi Umeno and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of kitchenware design, inspiring future projects that prioritize innovation and user-centric solutions. This recognition not only validates the merits of the Outotsu glass and coaster set but also highlights the potential for further exploration and advancement within the brand.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Outotsu glass and coaster set by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:About Satoshi UmenoSatoshi Umeno, based in Tokyo, Japan, is the founder of UMENODESIGN, established in 2003. With a background in architecture and experience working at an architectural design office and a furniture manufacturer, Umeno has made significant contributions to various fields, including interiors, fashion, websites, graphics, and packaging. Through his company, "hint," Umeno continues to offer designs and products both within Japan and internationally, focusing on brand strategy, sales channel development, and the marketing of in-house brands.About U&U& is the flagship brand of UMENODESIGN, with the "U" representing "YOU, HUMOUR, USE." The brand embraces themes and humor to stimulate the senses comfortably in the things used casually in daily life. U& aims to enrich the lives of its customers and their products by visiting places of production and collaborating with skilled craftsmen to create unique and engaging designs.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards by effectively blending form and function. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, material quality, durability, user-friendliness, environmental impact, and market potential.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 16th year and is dedicated to recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and honoring the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award aims to drive forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

