Biden welcomes Israeli counterpart at White House during aid due date

(MENAFN) Departing US Leader Joe Biden welcomed his Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, at the White House on Tuesday, with an impending deadline for Tel Aviv to notably expand its aid efforts in the blockaded Gaza Strip approaching.



Biden, commenting in the Oval Office, affirmed Herzog of his “ironclad” commitment to Israel, stating that he countries "share a deep a friendship." He didn’t reply to inquiries from journalists.



At the same time, Herzog stated that it was “great honor” to be welcomed at the White House, however, he pointed out somber news that a couple of people were murdered in northern Israel flowing rockets struck the coastal city of Nahariya.



He noted that "This is what we’re going through from Lebanon, Mr. President, and you know it all too well. We're fighting hard, we’re protecting our people." "I know that you're working very hard to make sure that this war will end and that will there will be, first and foremost security for the people, of Israel, as well as for the people in Lebanon.”

MENAFN13112024000045016755ID1108879966