Praktikertjänst Signs Agreement With Zetadisplay For Nationwide Digital Signage Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZetaDisplay, a leading European full-service partner in digital signage solutions and systems, has signed a multi-year agreement with Praktikertjänst, one of Swedens largest healtcare providers, for the development, establishment and operation of a complete new nationwide digital signage display network.

The agreement includes new installations of digital signage solutions at up to 1000 clinics and will operate fully on ZetaDisplay's proprietary software - Engage Suite. In addition, the agreement includes delivery of new screen hardware, service, operations and support for approximately 2500-3000 screens.

Mats Fogelberg, Director of Communications and Sustainability at Praktikertjänst, explains:

'After an extensive tender process, ZetaDisplay was selected after presenting the best overall solution for our needs. ZetaDisplay's team convinced us with their professionalism, commitment and understanding of the business. We are now looking forward to working together over the next few years to build a modern national digital signage network to further strengthen our brands in relation to the public, towards all of our 3 million patients and over 8,000 employees spread across the country.'

For ZetaDisplay, the new partnership means significant growth in the health care segment in the coming years.

'We are incredibly proud that Praktikertjänst chose us at ZetaDisplay. Praktikertjänst is one of Sweden's largest healthcare companies, well respected with Sweden's most satisfied patients and employees. It's a unique co-operative that is run and owned by those who provide healthcare.

Together we look forward to building a customised digital signage network in the healthcare industry. Deployment is expected to last for about two years and will eventually cover thousands of new installations operated on ZetaDisplay's software solutions.', comments Robert Bryhn, Group CMO & Country Director for ZetaDisplay.

MALMÖ, ZETADISPLAY AB (PUBL) - 13 NOVEMBER 2024





