UAE Condemns Israeli Minister's Call For Sovereignty Over West Bank

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ABU DHABI, Nov 13 (NNN-WAM) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE), yesterday, strongly condemned recent remarks by the Israeli Zionist Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, who reportedly called for the imposition of Israeli sovereignty, over the occupied West Bank, in the coming year.

In a statement, the UAE of Foreign Affairs, expressed its unequivocal rejection of“all provocative statements and measures,” intended to alter the status of the occupied Palestinian territory.

The ministry underscored that, such unorthodox actions, contravene international resolutions, and risk escalating tensions, destabilising the region, and obstructing efforts towards peace.

The ministry stressed the importance of supporting both regional and international initiatives, to advance the peace process in the Middle East, reiterating that, illegal practices, undermining the two-state solution, must be halted, to enable the establishment of independent Palestinian state.

In addition, the ministry called on the international community, to work swiftly towards an immediate ceasefire, to prevent further loss of life and to avoid worsening the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, with the aim of achieving a comprehensive and just peace in the region.– NNN-WAM

