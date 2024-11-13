68Th National School Games: Sports Minister Declares Open Fencing Championship In Jammu

Promising players from across the country are participating in this prestigious event, which is being organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India.

In his address, the minister emphasized the government's commitment towards promoting genuine sports talent while ensuring that no individual or group is allowed to politicize sports. He assured that only deserving athletes would be supported, and those who have misused sports bodies for personal gains would be shown the doors.

The minister asserted that the National School Games are the country's one of the most important platforms for school athletes to showcase their talent and compete at national level.

Satish Sharma stressed that the games, held in various sporting disciplines, also encourage youth to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle while contributing to the overall development of their personalities.

The Minister extended gratitude to the parents, coaches and sports teachers for their unconditional support and encouragement of young athletes, which plays a crucial role in success of such sporting events. He said that present dispensation is keen to promote young talent and robust sports infrastructure in the state.

He said that the government under the leadership of Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, will strive to provide world class facilities to the players which will help them to perform better in national and international events.

Secretary YSS, Sarmad Hafeez, while speaking on the occasion, congratulated the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports, J&K, for successful completion of the 68th National School Games in Wushu and expressed confidence that the remaining three national championships would also be successfully organised.

The inaugural ceremony commenced with a warm welcome address by the Director General YSS, Rajinder Singh Tara.

Joint Director Jammu, Deputy Director, Central YSS and Director of Sports, University of Jammu were also present.

