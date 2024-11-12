Avalue Unveils Server Board With AMD 4Th Gen Siena Series Processors, Optimizing Performance And Energy Efficiency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- (Press Release - Nov 14, 2024) – Avalue Inc. (TAIEX:3479-TW), a global leader in industrial computing solutions, has announced the upcoming launch of its latest server motherboard, the HPM-SIEUA . This cutting-edge board features a single AMD SP6 slot design, incorporating the fourth-generation AMD EPYC 8004 series processor, codenamed "Siena". Built on AMD's "Zen 4c" architecture using a 5-nanometer process, this processor is engineered to deliver high-performance computing while optimizing power consumption and efficiency, catering to the diverse needs of various industries. Key features include:Core Density: The AMD EPYC 8004 series offers up to 64 cores, providing exceptional parallel processing power suitable for complex computational tasks.High Bandwidth Advantage: Supports up to 6 DDR5 channels and can accommodate up to 1.5TB of DDR5 RDIMMs, offering a 50% increase to 4800MT/s compared to DDR4's maximum of 3200MT/s, dramatically increasing transfer performance.PCIe Gen5 Capabilities: The motherboard's three PCIe Gen5 x16 slots and four PCIe Gen5 x8 expansion slots provide ample bandwidth for high-speed data transfer, delivering faster storage, graphics, and networking capabilities at up to 32GT/s and 64GB/s for data-intensive applications with ever-increasing workloads.Supporting up to 3 dual-socket GPUs, the HPM-SIEUA meets the demands of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing workloads, with highly flexible scaling options and high-speed data for accelerated AI training and deployment. With low thermal design power (TDP) and high core density of the 4th generation AMD EPYC 8004 series, the HPM-SIEUA is an advantageous computing solution for intensive computing environments, striking the perfect balance between computing performance and energy efficiency. Whether for cloud services, edge computing, data centers, or telecom, the HPM-SIEUA delivers optimized acceleration and sustained performance even in the most challenging remote environments.The HPM-SIEUA is particularly suited for customers requiring complex and intensive computing applications. Key features include:⚫High-speed networking: 1x Intel I210AT 1GbE, 1x Intel I226LM 2.5GbE, and 2x Intel X550-AT2 10GbE LAN interfaces ensure high speed data transfer and reduce latency.⚫Expandable storage slots: 2x M.2 M-Key PCIe 5.0 x4 slots and 1x Mini-SAS HD 4i port, supporting NVMe SSD/SATA, compatible with 2260 / 2280 / 22110 sizes for flexible and fast storage solutions⚫Additional interfaces: 4x external USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, 1x VGA port and 1 COM port.⚫IPMI 2.0 support: Enables IT administrators to remotely manage and monitor the motherboard, perform system maintenance and troubleshoot issues to ensure uptime.⚫Form Factor: Standard ATX size for space-saving compatibility with a wide range of systems.Avalue continues to extend its commitment to providing cutting-edge technology solutions that address the ever-changing needs of different industries, and the HPM-SIEUA accelerates the depth and breadth of AI applications across industries by delivering high-performance computing with energy efficiency, reliability, and scalability.Learn more about tailored business solutions on Avalue Website, or contact us via our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology (TWSE:3479) is a global leader in industrial computing solutions. We provide reliable and customized products and services based on our strong background in the industrial control industry and successful market entry experience. Avalue Technology specializes in embedded and industrial computing solutions for smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail and IoT applications. The company has integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its mission, vision, and values, transferring them into the essence of its business strategy. The company leverages intelligence and sustainability to create a blueprint for the future of digital innovation, driving long-term change in the smart industry ecosystem.

