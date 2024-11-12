Great Western Exploration Limited (ASX:GTE) Noosa Mining Conference Presentation November 2024
Date
11/12/2024 11:29:08 PM
(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
Great Western Exploration Limited (ASX:GTE) is pleased to advise shareholders and investors that its Managing Director, Shane Pike, will present at the Noosa mining Conference, being held from Wednesday 13th November 2024 to Friday 15th November 2024.
Managing Director, Shane Pike will provide an update on the Company's activities and outlook at 2:10pm on Wednesday 13th November 2024.
The conference will be live-streamed, and shareholders and investors can attend either in-person or virtually via the Conference Livestream.
Conference location: Peppers Noosa Resort, 33A Viewland Drive, Noosa Heads.
To view the Live Conference, please visit:
*To view the Conference Presentation, please visit:
-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">
Shane Pike
Managing Director
Great Western Exploration Limited
Tel: 08 6311 2852
Email: ...
Paul Armstrong
Investor and Media Relations
Read Corporate
Email: ...
MENAFN12112024000111011020ID1108879714
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.