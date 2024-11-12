عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Great Western Exploration Limited (ASX:GTE) Noosa Mining Conference Presentation November 2024


11/12/2024 11:29:08 PM

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Great Western Exploration Limited (ASX:GTE) is pleased to advise shareholders and investors that its Managing Director, Shane Pike, will present at the Noosa mining Conference, being held from Wednesday 13th November 2024 to Friday 15th November 2024.
Managing Director, Shane Pike will provide an update on the Company's activities and outlook at 2:10pm on Wednesday 13th November 2024.
The conference will be live-streamed, and shareholders and investors can attend either in-person or virtually via the Conference Livestream.
Conference location: Peppers Noosa Resort, 33A Viewland Drive, Noosa Heads.
To view the Live Conference, please visit:
*To view the Conference Presentation, please visit:
-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">

Shane Pike Managing Director Great Western Exploration Limited Tel: 08 6311 2852 Email: ... Paul Armstrong Investor and Media Relations Read Corporate Email: ...

MENAFN12112024000111011020ID1108879714


ABN Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search