Great Western Exploration Limited (ASX:GTE) Noosa Mining Conference Presentation November 2024

Great Western Exploration Limited (ASX:GTE) is pleased to advise and investors that its Managing Director, Shane Pike, will present at the Noosa Conference, being held from Wednesday 13th November 2024 to Friday 15th November 2024.

Managing Director, Shane Pike will provide an update on the Company's activities and outlook at 2:10pm on Wednesday 13th November 2024.

The will be live-streamed, and shareholders and investors can attend either in-person or virtually via the Conference Livestream.

Conference location: Peppers Noosa Resort, 33A Viewland Drive, Noosa Heads.

To view the Live Conference, please visit:

*To view the Conference Presentation, please visit:

Shane Pike Managing Director Great Western Exploration Limited Tel: 08 6311 2852 Email: ... Paul Armstrong Investor and Media Relations Read Corporate Email: ...