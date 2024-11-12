Draft State Budget For 2025 Includes More Than UAH 55B For Weapons Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's draft state budget for 2025 envisages more than UAH 55 billion for the production of weapons and military equipment.

Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"At its meeting, the endorsed the draft state budget for 2025. A total of over UAH 55 billion has been earmarked for the production of weapons and military equipment. This is more than was allocated for this year," he wrote.

The draft budget provides for UAH 54.55 billion to be allocated for the development of production, development and implementation of new technologies, and an increase of production capacity for the manufacture of defense products. Smetanin noted that in 2024, the amount of these expenditures was approximately UAH 51 billion.

In addition, the budget includes a provision of UAH 500 million for an affordable loan program for defense companies in 2025. The program, which was created this year, enables manufacturers to obtain loans at an interest rate of 5% per annum. The remainder of the interest will be covered by the state budget.

The draft law“On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025” is currently being prepared for the second reading in the Verkhovna Rada.

As reported, the costs of constructing fortifications in 2025 will be transferred from the reserve fund to the program expenditures of the Ministry of Defense.

Photo: Ukroboronprom