Zelensky Enacts NSDC Decision On Sanctions Against Several Individuals, Companies
Date
11/12/2024 7:14:25 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions on a number of individuals and companies.
The decrees to that effect have been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.
According to Decree No. 761/2024 "On the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated November 12, 2024 'On the application and lifting of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)'," Zelensky enacted the NSDC's decision on the introduction of sanctions against 15 individuals for ten years, including a Russian citizen, the so-called governor of Russian-occupied Sevastopol, Mikhail Rozvozhaev, collaborator Vladimir Nemtsev, and others.
The same decree enacted the NSDC's decision on the introduction of sanctions for ten years against 39 companies.
At the same time, according to Decree No. 762/2024, the head of state put into effect the NSDC's decision to sanction 63 enterprises for ten years, including Russian airlines, airports, oil and gas companies, and others.
The president decided to entrust the NSDC secretary with overseeing the implementation of the NSDC decisions enacted by the decrees.
Both decrees enter into force from the date of their publication.
Photo: President's Office
MENAFN12112024000193011044ID1108879231
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.