Zelensky Enacts NSDC Decision On Sanctions Against Several Individuals, Companies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions on a number of individuals and companies.

The decrees to that effect have been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

According to Decree No. 761/2024 "On the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated November 12, 2024 'On the application and lifting of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)'," Zelensky enacted the NSDC's decision on the introduction of sanctions against 15 individuals for ten years, including a Russian citizen, the so-called governor of Russian-occupied Sevastopol, Mikhail Rozvozhaev, collaborator Vladimir Nemtsev, and others.

The same decree enacted the NSDC's decision on the introduction of sanctions for ten years against 39 companies.

At the same time, according to Decree No. 762/2024, the head of state put into effect the NSDC's decision to sanction 63 enterprises for ten years, including Russian airlines, airports, oil and gas companies, and others.

The president decided to entrust the NSDC secretary with overseeing the implementation of the NSDC decisions enacted by the decrees.

Both decrees enter into force from the date of their publication.

Photo: President's Office

