Russians Hit Critical Infrastructure In Sumy Region, Leaving Shostka Without Heat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched an air strike on critical infrastructure facilities of the Shostka community in the Sumy region, leaving the city of Shostka without heat.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, on November 12, the enemy launched an air strike on critical infrastructure facilities of the Shostka community using Shahed UAVs. In particular, there is currently no heat in the city of Shostka,” the statement says.

Emergency services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Russian artillery spotter detained inregion – SBU

The RMA emphasized that rapid response measures are being taken to restore heat supply as soon as possible.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops shelled the border communities of the Sumy region 16 times overnight into November 12. As many as 16 explosions were recorded.