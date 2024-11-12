Smetanin, Borrell Discuss Integrating Ukraine's Defense Industry Into European Defense Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell have discussed the issues related to integrating Ukraine's defense into the European defense sector.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Herman Smetanin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I was glad to welcome to Ukraine EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová. We met to discuss the European Union's support for Ukraine's defense industry, as well as integrating Ukraine's defense industry into the European one,” Smetanin wrote.

The Ukrainian official briefed the partners on the capability of domestic enterprises, as well as the main needs.

Smetanin showed the guests one of Ukrainian enterprises, which is actively increasing production volumes and creating the new products.

“I am very grateful to Josep Borrell for his visit, but first and foremost – for all the help that Ukraine has received under his patronage. We are lucky to have such a powerful ally. I am convinced that this meeting will have significant results for Ukraine's defense industry,” Smetanin added.

A reminder that Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov presented EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell with the Cross of Honor medal in gratitude for his efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Photo: Herman Smetanin , Telegram