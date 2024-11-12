Pakistani PM Calls For Global Action To Prevent Glacier Melt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- Prime of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called for urgent global action and coordinated efforts to prevent melting of glaciers.

Addressing an event on protection of glaciers in Baku, Azerbaijan, on the sidelines of COP-29 Climate Action Summit in Baku, he said Pakistan stands ready to work with the international community to protect these invaluable natural resources of glaciers

Sharif noted that the Glacier 2025 initiative provides a unique opportunity to address the issue of melting glaciers.

Terming glaciers as a lifeline for survival of mankind, the Prime Minister said glaciers are critical for global climate and water security, adding that the glaciers hold 70 percent of freshwater and protect vital ecosystems.

He said that Pakistan is home of over 7,000 glaciers which provides 60 to 80 percent of the Indus river flow and supports 90 percent of agriculture.

On the fringes of the COP-29, the Prime Minister had informal meetings with world leaders, including UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, where they discussed cooperation on environment issues and climate change. (end)

