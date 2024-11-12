Afghanistan's Annual Carpet Production Exceeds Three Million Square Meters

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

This growth in the carpet brings vital economic support to Afghanistan's workforce, particularly women, who are heavily involved in this sector.

Despite these achievements, the restrictions on education and employment imposed on Afghan women and girls exacerbate poverty and the humanitarian crisis in the country.

Additionally, these restrictions have led to a rise in forced and underage marriages, further worsening the plight of women and girls as they face limited opportunities for education and employment.

The resilience of Afghan women in sectors like carpet weaving contrasts sharply with the challenges they face, highlighting the urgent need for supportive policies to address gender inequity and safeguard their rights.

