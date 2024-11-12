Argentina’S Inflation Rate Drops To 2.7% In October, Marking Lowest Level In Three Years

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's inflation rate showed signs of moderation in October, registering at 2.7%. This figure marks a decline from the previous month's rate of 3.5% and represents the lowest monthly inflation since November 2021.



However, the annual inflation rate remains staggering at 193%, reflecting ongoing economic challenges. Throughout the first ten months of the year, prices in Argentina have surged by 107%.



The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec ) released these figures on November 12, highlighting the persistent economic strain on consumers.



Luis Caputo, Argentina 's Minister of Economy, noted that the gap between the official and parallel exchange rates has reached historic lows over the past five years.



He asserted that the economy is showing signs of recovery, claiming,“Never has there been a better moment than this.” However, this statement contrasts sharply with the broader economic context.







Argentina is currently grappling with a severe recession, having experienced three consecutive quarters of declining Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Argentina's Economic Outlook Amid Rising Inflation

The World Bank projects a contraction of 3.5% for the year. Despite these grim forecasts, President Javier Milei expressed optimism, declaring that "the recession is over" and predicting a future focused on growth.



While some sectors have managed to stabilize price increases over the last six months amid declining consumer demand, others have seen significant hikes.



For instance, since December 2023-when Milei took office-sectors such as water tariffs (289%), electricity (162%), natural gas (715%), and transportation (601%) have experienced price increases well above the average annual rate of 107%.



These figures come from the Tariffs and Subsidies Observatory at the University of Buenos Aires. The situation illustrates a complex economic environment where government claims of recovery coexist with stark realities faced by many Argentines.



As inflation persists at high levels, certain essential services are becoming increasingly unaffordable. This raises questions about the sustainability of any recovery narrative.



The path forward remains uncertain as citizens navigate these economic challenges. They are seeking greater autonomy and responsibility in their financial choices.

