Decline In Industrial Confidence In Brazil – Insights From The Latest CNI Report

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Industrial Entrepreneur Confidence (ICEI), released by the National Confederation of (CNI) on November 12, 2024, shows a notable decrease.



The index fell by 0.6 points from October to November, dropping from 53.2 points to 52.6 points. This monthly index consists of two main components: the Current Conditions Index and the Expectations Index.



Both components measure industrialists' perceptions regarding their businesses and the broader economy. For this latest survey, CNI consulted 1,209 companies, including 482 small businesses, 455 medium-sized firms, and 272 large enterprises.



Data collection occurred between November 1 and November 7, 2024. The Current Conditions Index experienced a decline of 0.5 points, closing at 48.3 points.



CNI attributes this drop to a worsening perception among business owners about the current economic situation. Similarly, the Expectations Index, which forecasts conditions over the next six months, also decreased by 0.7 points to reach 54.7 points.







Despite this decline, business leaders remain optimistic, albeit with a more cautious outlook than in the previous month. The survey indicates that the dip in the Expectations Index primarily stems from increased pessimism regarding the future state of the economy .



This specific metric fell by 2.5 points, moving from 49.2 points to 46.7 points. Conversely, business leaders expressed more favorable projections for their companies' futures, achieving a score of 58.6 points.



This reflects a nuanced perspective among industrialists who balance optimism for their individual enterprises against broader economic uncertainties.

