Creative Repute Seeks Passionate Account Manager To Join An Inclusive, People-First Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Creative Repute is hiring an Account Manager with an entrepreneurial spirit to foster client success in a supportive, inclusive environment.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Repute , a values-driven creative agency known for its commitment to equity and inclusion, is excited to announce an opportunity for a dynamic Account Manager to join its team . Guided by the philosophy, "We only work with people who love people," Creative Repute continues to grow as an inspiring workplace that celebrates diversity, drives meaningful client success, and provides an exceptional space for talented professionals to thrive.

Empowered by Equity and Inclusion

Creative Repute is searching for a self-motivated and results-driven Account Manager with a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for building client relationships. This part-time, commission-based position is ideal for professionals who seek a flexible role that allows them to cultivate a successful book of business while working with a mission-aligned, inclusive organization. Candidates who thrive in a fast-paced, goal-oriented environment and bring a love for connecting with others will find a fulfilling career with Creative Repute.

Creative Repute's Account Manager will play a pivotal role in client relations, working closely with customers to ensure their success. Key responsibilities include:

Sourcing potential clients through Requests for Proposals (RFPs) and drafting compelling proposals

Working cross-functionally to support customer success

Building lasting relationships with clients, understanding their needs, and helping them achieve growth

Traveling to meet clients and identify expansion opportunities within the company's offerings

Regularly reporting on client account health and opportunities for improvement

The ideal candidate will:

Reside in the Philadelphia or East Coast region (preferred)

Have proven experience in account management, client acquisition, and proposal writing

Be detail-oriented and organized, with excellent communication skills and a proactive approach to client-facing roles

Demonstrate flexibility with remote work while being willing to travel as needed

Creative Repute offers a competitive commission structure that outperforms that of most real estate agents, with Account Managers receiving a commission based on client revenue.

Creative Repute encourages applications from candidates of all backgrounds. The hiring process includes a learning style survey, followed by an interview process that may include a second interview and a brief DISC personality assessment. Additionally, applicants will have the chance to submit a writing sample to showcase their skills.

As an equal-opportunity employer, Creative Repute values diversity and seeks to build a team that reflects varied perspectives, backgrounds, and talents. The company recognizes that many candidates, particularly women and underrepresented groups, may hesitate to apply unless they meet every qualification. If you're enthusiastic about this role, we invite you to apply, as you may be the perfect fit for our team.

Creative Repute is a creative agency committed to building an inclusive, people-centric work environment that promotes growth, equity, and integrity. Known for its dedication to high-quality work and its team's shared values, Creative Repute serves clients across industries, with a focus on impactful storytelling and design that aligns with clients' visions.

Nile Livingston

Creative Repute, Inc.

...

