Dinant Strengthens Local Economies And Promotes Sustainability Through Support For Independent Producers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Independent producers benefit from Dinant's comprehensive training programs.

Honduran Agribusiness Partners with Thousands of Contractors, Vendors, and Suppliers

- Miguel Oliva, an independent palm oil producer from AguánTEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dinant , a leader in agribusiness and consumer packaged goods in Central America, is proud to highlight its commitment to supporting thousands of independent producers and suppliers. Through strategic partnerships and comprehensive training, Dinant continues to drive economic growth, promote sustainability, and preserve cultural heritage.Driving Economic Growth and StabilityDinant directly employs 7,600 individuals, supporting approximately 22,000 family members. Beyond direct employment, the company's network includes thousands of contractors, vendors, and suppliers, fostering a robust ecosystem of economic stability and growth across Honduras and Central America. Additionally, Dinant's contributions extend internationally, with significant material and equipment sourced from the United States, bolstering job markets in both nations.Roger Pineda, Director of Corporate Relations at Dinant, remarked,“Our partnerships with local producers are about more than business. They're about building resilient communities and sustainable futures. By combining local talent and traditional practices with our technology and expertise, we're boosting economic growth to the benefit of everyone involved.”Dinant's investment in local producers is stabilizing communities, creating opportunities at home, and reducing migration pressures. This includes providing technical assistance, fair pricing, and crop purchase guarantees to over 3,100 palm oil producers and 200 plantain, potato, and cassava farmers. Dinant's high-yield crop varieties are also offered to independent farmers at cost price to boost productivity and income.Miguel Oliva, an independent palm oil producer from Aguán, shared,“Because of Dinant, my employees have received training and are now more conscious of environmental practices. Dinant also gave me a loan to purchase a truck that allows us to transport our fruit. Dinant has given my family a future.”Commitment to Sustainability and Community DevelopmentDinant's oil palm mills and plantations in the Lean and Aguán regions have earned ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certifications, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainability, traceability, and greenhouse gas reduction. This certification also extends to 24 small producers managing 1,433 hectares.In partnership with INFOP, Dinant has provided essential business training to local entrepreneurs, including members of the Garifuna community, equipping them with vital skills in business planning and administration.Dinant's coconut oil project in Puerto Castilla supports 18 small producers and over 70 community members, preserving traditional production methods while promoting environmental stewardship. Genny Borjas, an independent coconut oil producer from Puerto Castilla, said,“We are grateful for Dinant's support, which has spearheaded the development of our community. I am excited for the future because what we are sowing today, we will cultivate tomorrow.”Dinant is a leading agribusiness and consumer packaged goods manufacturer in Central America, committed to sustainability and corporate responsibility. Its products are distributed throughout Central America and the Dominican Republic, making a significant contribution to the economies of the regions in which it operates.

Roger Pineda Pinel

Dinant

+504 2239-8800

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.