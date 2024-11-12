Jordan Sidoo And The Sidoo Family Giving Foundation: Breaking Barriers For Youth Athletes At Supra Academy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Supra Academy, a leading Canadian institution for soccer training, is setting a new standard in youth athletics by offering young players an environment that mirrors the professional academies of Europe's top clubs. Founded by Justin Sidhu and Yaw Osei in 2017, Supra Academy is on a mission to make high-quality soccer training accessible to all young players, regardless of limitations. Integral to this mission is Jordan Sidoo, the operations head of Supra Academy, who, through the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation, is ensuring that talented athletes are not held back by financial constraints.Soccer in Canada is witnessing an unprecedented boom, with the sport being more accessible to young players than ever before. However, for athletes aiming to reach elite levels, barriers remain, especially in accessing the specialized training and international exposure that are often limited to a select few. Recognizing this need, Sidhu and Osei launched Supra Academy to bridge the gap. Their vision was to create a world-class training program for players of all skill levels while addressing the challenges posed by high-level training costs.“From day one, our goal has been to provide player-centered, professional soccer training to Canadian youth,” explains Jordan Sidoo .“We realized that the level of training offered at the youth level in Canada was vastly different from the professional environments young players experience overseas. Our academy aims to replicate those conditions here, enabling players to reach higher levels of play without needing to travel to Europe or beyond.”Supra Academy's Achieve Soccer Performance Centre is the heart of this initiative. This innovative residency program immerses young athletes in an intense training regimen that goes far beyond the typical offerings of local soccer clubs. Players split their days between academics and rigorous training, dedicating over 25 hours each week to technical drills, team tactics, strength and speed development, and more. In addition, they receive comprehensive support in areas such as mental skills, nutrition, yoga, and rehabilitation. By incorporating concussion testing and personal health coaching, the Achieve Soccer Performance Centre provides a holistic experience designed to prepare players for the rigors of collegiate, university, and professional soccer.A distinctive feature of Supra Academy is its commitment to making high-level training accessible to all players, regardless of financial background. Here, Jordan Sidoo, who plays a pivotal role as the academy's operations head, has made a significant impact. Through the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation, Jordan Sidoo and his family contribute generously to fund players who otherwise could not afford to participate.“No child should be denied the chance to play, develop, and compete at high levels because of financial limitations,” says Sidoo.“Our foundation is committed to removing these barriers, ensuring that every player has an equal shot at realizing their dreams.”Since its founding, Supra Academy has grown from a modest team of six players to an organization serving over 200 young athletes, both boys and girls, ranging in age from 5 to 18. The academy has successfully placed numerous players in professional soccer environments, with alumni excelling both nationally and internationally. Notable graduates include Grady McDonnell, the youngest player to sign a professional contract in the Canadian Premier League, and Niko Wood, who recently joined SC Heerenveen in the Netherlands after representing Supra Academy at the Rotterdam Orange Veins Cup U15. Matteo Rizzo, another Supra alumnus, signed with the Eredivisie club FC Utrecht in 2023. In total, nearly 20 players have gone on to join the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy, with several others securing spots in European clubs across Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, the Czech Republic, and Serbia.Beyond producing top-tier talent, Supra Academy also emphasizes community engagement. Programs like the Soccer Skills Centre provide training opportunities for younger players aged 4 to 12 who may already be affiliated with other teams but seek the advanced coaching that Supra offers. Through this initiative, players can experience Supra's elite training sessions without committing to the entire academy season, allowing them to further develop their skills and confidence in a high-quality environment.The academy's technological approach to training is another hallmark of its program. With Veo cameras recording and analyzing matches, players and coaches can review and refine performance to enhance skills and correct mistakes. This technology also serves as a valuable tool for individual athletes seeking additional guidance, as private soccer training sessions offer focused attention on specific areas of development.As Supra Academy looks to the future, Justin Sidhu has ambitious plans to grow both nationally and internationally. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to be hosted in North America, Sidhu envisions a future where Canadian players and teams are recognized on the world stage.“Canada has an incredible depth of soccer talent, and as more eyes turn toward Canadian players, I hope our national team and the Canadian Premier League continue to grow. Supra Academy is part of that vision,” Sidhu states.“With the right support, there's no limit to where we can go as a soccer nation.”By combining cutting-edge training with a steadfast commitment to accessibility, Supra Academy and the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation are paving the way for a new generation of soccer stars. Through their collaboration, young players are finding the support they need to reach professional levels, making Supra Academy a true incubator of talent in Canada.

