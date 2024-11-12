(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The global

e-commerce logistics market

size is estimated to grow by USD 802.3 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

28.2%

during the forecast period. Increase in cross-border activities

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

emergence of supermarket mini distribution centers.

However,

high logistics cost

poses a challenge market players include Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Aramex International LLC, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, dotdigital Group Plc, DSV AS, eStore Logistics, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd, GXO Logistics Inc., Kenco Group Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Rhenus SE and Co. KG, SF Express Co. Ltd., Sinotrans Ltd, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-Commerce Logistics Market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

E-Commerce Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 802.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key countries China, Japan, US, Germany, and India Key companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Aramex International LLC, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, dotdigital Group Plc, DSV AS, eStore Logistics, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd, GXO Logistics Inc., Kenco Group Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Rhenus SE and Co. KG, SF Express Co. Ltd., Sinotrans Ltd, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Inc.

Market Driver

E-commerce logistics is a booming market, driven by the rise of C2C and B2C sales. Suppliers are integrating with supply chain solutions to ensure timely delivery of goods. Technology plays a key role, with business analytics, logistics professionals, and transportation management software streamlining operations. Digital technology, including barcode systems and portable data terminals, enhances efficiency. Cross-border e-commerce activities are surging, fueled by internet penetration and increasing online purchases of everyday essentials, electronics, personal care items, furniture, fashion, and more. SMEs are leveraging e-commerce logistics services to expand their operational areas. Last-mile delivery, drone delivery services, and digital payment methods are transforming the transportation and retailing industries. Logistics companies are investing in hardware technologies like Geographic Information Systems and Global Positioning Systems to optimize routes and reduce fuel prices. Venture capitalists are funding innovation, from mega centers and returns processing centers to third-party logistics providers using a multi-client fulfillment model. The transportation service industry continues to evolve, with rail, road, and air transport adapting to the needs of e-commerce companies. Commodity transport, from wheat to smartphones, is being revolutionized by digitalization and the Internet of Things.



E-commerce logistics is a critical aspect for retailers and online businesses, as providing efficient and accurate order fulfillment is essential for customer satisfaction and retention. Warehouse picking errors can lead to increased costs due to returns, repackaging, and re-shipping, as well as lost sales and poor customer reviews. The demand for faster delivery times has driven shippers to move storage and manufacturing closer to consumers, transforming brick-and-mortar stores into mini distribution centers. This strategy allows for quicker order processing and reduces the risk of picking errors, ultimately benefiting both the retailer and the customer.



Market

Challenges



E-commerce logistics faces several challenges in today's business landscape. Supplier management is crucial for timely delivery of cargo, requiring effective supply chain solutions. Technology plays a significant role, with business analytics and logistics professionals utilizing digital technology for inventory management, transportation, and warehousing. C2C and B2C e-commerce activities increase the operational area, necessitating freight or rail, maritime, and air transport. Cross-border e-commerce activities are boosted by internet penetration, impacting transportation management software, packaging solutions, and returns processing. SMEs face inventory challenges with shelf life, requiring cloud deployment and workforce management strategies. The transportation service industry is evolving with drone delivery services, digital payment methods, and hardware technologies like IoT, barcode systems, and portable data terminals. Logistics companies seek funding from venture capitalists to navigate challenges like fuel prices and competition from third-party logistics providers. Last-mile delivery, retail order fulfillment, and commodity transport remain key areas of focus for e-commerce companies, with DHL leading the way in online shopping. E-commerce logistics involves direct costs such as transportation, warehousing, and value-added services, and indirect costs including inventory-carrying costs, theft, damages, and losses in transit. Factors like labor shortages and rising fuel prices increase shipping costs. Volatility in crude oil prices significantly impacts transportation expenses, challenging profitability. Meanwhile, customers demand lower rates, creating pricing pressure. Balancing these pressures requires strategic cost management and efficient operations in e-commerce logistics.

Segment Overview



This e-commerce logistics market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Domestic 1.2 International



2.1 Transportation

2.2 Warehousing 2.3 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Domestic-

The domestic segment of the e-commerce logistics market holds the largest market share and is projected to experience substantial growth in terms of revenue compared to the international segment. This growth is attributed to the economic expansion and advancements in e-commerce logistics and inventory management, compelling businesses to invest heavily in this sector to maintain growth and enhance productivity. Additionally, the shift towards digital transformation, cloud deployment, and modernization in workforce management among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) globally, contribute significantly to market expansion. Major players in the e-commerce logistics market are prioritizing operational improvements and overall efficiency to stay competitive, thereby fueling the growth of the domestic segment in the global e-commerce logistics market.

Research Analysis

The E-Commerce Logistics Market is a critical segment of the supply chain solutions industry, catering to the unique demands of C2C and B2C e-commerce businesses. Leveraging digital technology, this market offers various services such as warehousing, transportation, packaging solutions, and returns processing, ensuring seamless delivery of goods to online buyers. The market is driven by internet penetration and the increasing number of internet users, leading to a boom in e-commerce activities. Everyday essentials, groceries, and cross-border trade are some of the major categories driving the growth of this market. E-commerce logistics services have become essential for online businesses to meet customer expectations for fast and reliable delivery. Rail transportation plays a significant role in the logistics network, offering cost-effective and efficient solutions for moving large volumes of goods. Business analytics and technology are key enablers, providing valuable insights into inventory management, demand forecasting, and supply chain optimization. Logistics professionals are the backbone of the industry, ensuring the smooth flow of goods from suppliers to end customers.

Market Research Overview

The E-Commerce Logistics Market is a dynamic and rapidly growing industry that caters to the supply chain needs of C2C and B2C e-commerce businesses. Technology plays a pivotal role in this sector, with digital technology and business analytics driving operational efficiency and effectiveness. Logistics professionals manage the transportation and warehousing of cargo, ensuring timely delivery and optimal inventory management. E-commerce logistics services encompass cross-border activities, with internet penetration and increasing online businesses fueling growth. Transportation management software, packaging solutions, and digital technologies such as barcode systems, portable data terminals, and Geographic Information Systems are essential tools. SMEs and retailers rely on logistics companies for warehousing, transportation via freight or rail, maritime, and air transport. The market is witnessing innovation with the advent of drone delivery services, digital payment methods, and the Internet of Things. Venture capitalists and funding are driving the digitalization of logistics, with a focus on last-mile delivery and the multi-client fulfillment model. The market includes key segments such as everyday essentials, electronics, personal care items, furniture, fashion, smartphones, and commodity transport. Logistics companies are investing in mega centers and returns processing centers to cater to the growing demand for retail order fulfillment. Fuel prices and geopolitical factors can impact the industry, making it a complex and exciting space to watch.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Usage



Domestic

International

Service



Transportation



Warehousing

Others

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa South America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

