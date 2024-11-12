WOMEN's HEALTH COMPANY PERELEL BRINGS TOGETHER MANDY MOORE, ABBI JACOBSON, JUDY GREER AND MORE TO ADVOCATE FOR GENDER HEALTH EQUITY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Together with co-hosts Karla Welch and Erica Chidi, the brand is advocating for change against the backdrop of one of the most divisive environments in our lifetimes. Advancing women's is an issue we can-and must-all agree on.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perelel -the women's health company defining a new era of radical body literacy and medically-backed, stage-specific reproductive support-brought together an influential group of changemakers and policy advocates to discuss the gender health gap and how to advance action during such a critical time. This follows the launch of the brand's Fall campaign, Perelel Universe

which drove 10,000 signatures within 10 days on a Change petition and saw over 2 million views on its campaign video

within 48 hours. To date, Perelel's nonpartisan coalition has grown to over 25,000 people.

Together with co-hosts Karla Welch and Erica Chidi, Perelel's founders brought together Mandy Moore, Abbi Jacobson, Judy Greer, Melody Ehsani, Raven-Symoné, Zoe Lister-Jones, Jessica Yellin, Kathryn Schubert from the Society for Women's Health Research, Hannah Linkenhoker and Jamie Kantrowitz from the LA Women's Collective, Margaret Klevland and Katherine Klevland from Dôen, Pia Baroncini, and Zoe Latta, among others, to rally for change and advocate for more comprehensive women's health research.

"Now more than ever, we know that we cannot wait on a better future for women's health-we must roll up our sleeves and create it ourselves. We're proud to bring together this incredible coalition of stakeholders who are already doing the work to advocate for more funding and equitable care for women," said Alex Taylor, Perelel Co-CEO and Co-Founder and mom of two .

"We have to destigmatize what the world thinks of women's bodies, and that starts with advocating for more equitable research and care. I'm proud to be surrounded by such forces for progress, and to be part of this growing movement," said Mandy Moore, actress, singer/songwriter, reproductive health advocate, and mom of three , who has partnered with Perelel to raise awareness around this critical issue.

In a 2024 report , the McKinsey Health Institute reported the NIH spends only roughly 10.8 percent of its annual funding on women's health research-even as national funding patterns notoriously favor men and overlook women's bodies. The gender health gap leads to well-documented diagnostic delays, less effective medical interventions, and even limitations in medical school curricula-all of which leave women more desperate for reliable resources and comprehensive care that addresses their highly specific needs.

From 1977 to 1993, women of "childbearing potential" were omitted from clinical studies, and today, we're still shouldering the ramifications: from commonly used medications that were dosed according to men, to years-long diagnosis times, to a profound and systemic lack of understanding about how our bodies work.

Perelel dares to imagine an alternative reality for women's health-a Perelel Universe-and asks: What if women's health was taken seriously? What if women didn't feel like just another number? What if fertility support was accessible? What if the fourth trimester wasn't an afterthought? What if "hormonal" wasn't a bad word? What if we took care of mothers? In posing these questions,

Perelel invites us not only to envision an optimistic future but to step into the reality they are actively shaping.

Following Perelel's announcement of a $10 million pledge

in February to Magee-Womens Research Institute and Good+Foundation to close women's health research gaps and improve access to prenatal care, the doctor-founded hormonal and reproductive support company continues to take the lead in advancing women's health by funding innovative research, supporting holistic care initiatives, and addressing healthcare disparities.

The fight for equitable research funding isn't a partisan issue-it's something we can all agree on, something all American women need. To help us call on Congress to close the longstanding gender research gap-by gathering signatures in support of increasing funding for women's health research initiatives through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) - please sign our petition at change/closethegap by December 20.

Contact:

WLDFLWR PR

Catherine Cuello-Fuente at [email protected]

SOURCE Perelel

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED