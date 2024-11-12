The Sisters Of The Valley Announce 'No Surprise Fees' On Shipments To The EU

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sister Camilla Labeling

Sisters Making Topical Salve

Oil Being Poured

Enhancing Accessibility for European Wellness Seekers

- Sister CamillaMERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the European Union's recent VAT and regulation updates, Sisters of the Valley has implemented a pre-paid tax and customs system for all orders shipped to the EU. This streamlined approach ensures that customers will enjoy a transparent, hassle-free purchase experience, with no surprise fees or delays upon delivery.After testing with a few sales to Slovenia and Belgium, the Sisters of the Valley can now safely announce that all orders shipped to EU countries will include VAT and customs duties in the purchase price. The changes are part of the Sisterhood's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of global compliance, while adapting to regulatory shifts that are reshaping cross-border commerce.The EU's updated VAT policies, which include the removal of VAT exemptions for low-value goods and the introduction of the Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS), have transformed the landscape of international sales. By incorporating these new systems, Sisters of the Valley is positioned to offer efficient, reliable delivery to customers throughout Europe, aligning with the EU's goals of streamlined e-commerce and fair market practices.“Sisters of the Valley has always been committed to making natural wellness products accessible to everyone, and we are excited to adapt our systems in harmony with the EU's new VAT framework,” said Sister Camilla, who works side by side with Sister Kate, the founder of Sisters of the Valley.“These changes allow us to support our European customers with seamless shipping and clear pricing, reflecting our values of transparency and simplicity in a rapidly evolving world.”As Sisters of the Valley continues to expand its offerings globally, plans are underway to extend this pre-paid tax model to additional countries, allowing customers worldwide to purchase wellness products without surprise costs at the border. This effort underscores the Sisterhood's dedication to reaching diverse markets while upholding the integrity of their products and services.For more information about our international shipping or to explore our product offerings, visit or follow us on social media .About Sisters of the ValleyFounded in 2015, Sisters of the Valley is dedicated to producing plant-based wellness products, crafted with the utmost respect for nature and ethical business practices. Committed to a mission of sustainability and global accessibility, the Sisterhood is driven by a vision to heal the world, one natural product at a time.

Sister Kate

Sisters of the Valley

+1 209-626-6601

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Sister Camilla trimming the harvested plants

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.