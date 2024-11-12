John Evans & Sharon Abercia Publish 'Only A Penny' - Memoir Dedicated To The Life Of Ralph Abercia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1929; 18 year old Libbie with her three children (Juilette, Ralph, and Johnnie Abercia)

Meet Authors: John Evans & Sharon Abercia, "Only a Penny"

Ralph Abercia and wife Adelene Abercia, Married 74 years at his 100 year Birthday Celebration

A Story of Love, Hope, Resilience, and Inspiration: "How an Immigrant -- Lebanese-American Family Overcame Poverty and Found Prosperity."

- Amazon Review, ReaderHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Greenleaf Publishing is proud to present the launch of "Only A Penny ' An inspiring story of a Lebanese immigrant family and their journey through some of the toughest times in our country's history.It is 1930 in Houston, Texas. The aroma of Syrian bread baking wakes Ralph from a restless sleep. It is dark outside: predawn, time to go to work. He rolls over on the hard wood floor, the only bed he'd ever known and slides out from beneath his newspaper-covers, the only blanket he'd ever known. He dresses quickly in his shirt and trousers, which had been neatly folded on the floor where he slept.His feet stay bare, as he had no shoes. His mother's loving smile greets him when he enters the tiny kitchen of their two-room house off North Main. She's been baking since 4:30 a.m. Ralph carefully places the loaves of hot bread into baskets lined with linen. His stomach growls, for he hasn't had enough to eat all week, but this bread isn't for him. It is to be sold. Even at age seven, the eldest male of a Lebanese immigrant family knows that he must make money for the survival of his family. The pennies he receives from his morning sales route will keep them alive.Can one penny make a difference in your life? Maybe not now, but it did for a young mother and her six children in Houston, Texas, during the Great Depression. Only a Penny is the story of a Lebanese immigrant family that crawled out of profound poverty and into prominence. Ralph and his 5 siblings sold homemade bread, flower bouquets, newspapers and apples-anything they could to make money."What a wonderful testimony of a man's undying love for his mother and family, his country and his faith. His determination to do what's right is inspirational. I kept going back to read certain pages about his tenacity and his patriotism! This book is about a man who is what is right and good in this world!! I would read more volumes!" ~ Angelica Garcia, Amazon Reader (Review).God, family, and country formed the foundation for this family. Their goal was to assimilate into the American culture of freedom-to become Americans, to work, to receive what this country had to offer. Relying on each other to survive, they developed a bond and a strength that has endured and propelled them from extreme poverty to national success. We follow them through the Great depression, World War II, and postwar prosperity as they become a nationally recognized American- Lebanese family,Authors Sharon Abercia and John Evans tell this family's story, sharing with us the values of the Greatest Generation that serve as a moral compass and a foundation for us all.ABOUT RALPH ABERCIA: Ralph Abercia is a prominent figure in the Houston business community, known for his deep commitment to fostering economic growth and community development. With over 40 years of experience in business and leadership roles, Abercia has built a reputation as a visionary leader dedicated to the success and well-being of the Houston area. He has played instrumental roles in various industries, ranging from real estate to financial services, and has consistently advocated for initiatives that support local businesses and drive innovation. A lifelong Houstonian, Abercia is also an active philanthropist, supporting numerous causes related to education, healthcare, and community services. His dedication to ethical leadership and his contributions to Houston's development have made him a respected and influential member of the city's business landscape. Now, 101 years old, his legacy lives on, inspiring young, old, immigrants, Americans, and anyone who dreams to dream big.ABOUT JOHN EVANS AND SHARON ABERCIA: John Evans and Sharon Abercia spent the first year and a half of their relationship writing Only a Penny, the story of Sharon's father. Sharon has a BS in marketing and advertising from the University of Texas at Austin and is the founder of The Monarch PR Group. After leaving college, Sharon had a successful modeling career and owned The Ben Shaw Modeling and Talent Agency. Sharon also spent several years in the oil and gas business as founder of Tri-Coastal Energy Partners. Sharon writes, collects art, serves on the boards of several local and national organizations, and is involved in both local and national politics. Sharon is very committed to both the Lebanese and Eastern Orthodox communities, locally and nationally. John has a BS in chemical engineering and an MBA in finance. He also holds a professional Engineer License in the State of Texas. He attended the Naval Academy, the University of Colorado, and the University of New Orle - ans. John currently works with TPC Group. His hobbies are sculpting and writing, and he also loves rare books and Middle Eastern poetry. In January of 2024, John had an unveiling of his latest sculpture,“Passion,” a near life-size expression of an Arabic dancer. Sharon and John reside in Houston, Texas, and have four beautiful adult children of whom they are very proud.

