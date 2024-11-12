UTI-Canton Earns Recognition As A Veteran Friendly Institution From The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

UTI-Canton

(formerly MIAT-Canton) today announced it has received the silver-level award

from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency , designating the campus as a veteran-friendly institution. UTI

is Universal Technical Institute, Inc.'s

transportation, skilled trades, and education division.

The Michigan Veteran-Friendly Program recognizes academic institutions committed to supporting the needs of veterans and military-connected students. UTI-Canton provides several veteran-centric services and programs and meets the criteria to receive the silver-level award.

"This award underscores our commitment to the veteran community at UTI-Canton," said UTI Divisional President Tracy Lorenz. "Our diverse academic programs are designed to equip veteran students with the skills they need to prepare for careers in the automotive, diesel, and motorcycle industries, supporting them as they transition from military service to civilian life."

"Our campus is home to a significant number of veteran students and staff," said UTI-Canton Campus President Jennifer Paugh-Macomber. "It's common for instructors and students to share similar military experiences, and that connection helps foster an inclusive and supportive learning environment."

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI ) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. is comprised of two divisions:

the UTI division

and Concorde Career Colleges.

The UTI division

operates 16 campuses located in nine states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in eight states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit



or

, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

