SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE ) (BMV: SRE) has been recognized by TIME Magazine as one of the World's Best Companies for 2024. The recognition, presented by TIME and Statista Inc., places Sempra on a list of top performing companies across the globe based on employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability transparency.

Sempra Named One of the World's Best Companies by TIME Magazine

"It is an exciting time for our company as we advance our mission to build the leading energy infrastructure company in North America," said Jeffrey

W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra.

"Our efforts center on leadership and workforce development, finding new and better ways to serve customers, and advancing our high-performance culture. It is an honor to be named one of the world's best companies."

Sempra's inclusion on TIME's annual list of World's Best Companies adds to the company's growing list of distinctions for corporate excellence and sustainable business practices, including The Wall Street Journal's "Best-Managed Companies" list, Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies", Newsweek's "Most Responsible Companies", and Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good Index Series.

Learn more about how Sempra's sustainable business practices are helping modernize energy infrastructure, advance innovation and contribute to long-term economic health in Sempra's 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report – Ideas with Energy .

About Sempra

Sempra (NYSE: SRE ) is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to nearly 40 million consumers. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving the energy resilience of some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and global energy markets. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and in The Wall Street Journal's Best Managed Companies. More information about Sempra is available at sempra

and on social media @Sempra .

SOURCE Sempra

