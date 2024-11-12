Cutting Costs With Stronger Streets: Texas Drives Infrastructure Innovation With Modern Hydrogen

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bexar County DPW was the first in the nation to test Modern Carbon-modified asphalt on public roads in 2023.

Modern Hydrogen's Modern Carbon-sequestered asphalt in action in Snohomish, WA: paving a road with sustainable, resilient materials that reduce emissions and strengthen infrastructure.

ModernHydrogen

Texas leaders will witness the latest in Modern Carbon-sequestered asphalt in a San Antonio paving project Wednesday, November 13.

- Michael Baba, Modern Hydrogen Senior Product Development ManagerSAN ANTONIO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Modern Hydrogen is set to showcase its latest innovation in carbon-sequestered asphalt technology with a live demonstration in San Antonio on November 13, with an expected attendance of top officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Bexar County Department of Public Works (DPW), and other local leaders. This event marks a year since Modern Hydrogen's first successful public demonstration with Bexar County DPW, and this year's project is anticipated to be even more impactful with statewide interest in the pioneering sustainable asphalt.The demo will take place at 13775 Higgins Rd, where Modern Hydrogen and Clark Construction will repair a local volleyball club gym's parking lot with 100 tons of high-performance Modern Carbon-sequestering asphalt. This groundbreaking material, developed by Modern Hydrogen , not only reinforces the road surface reliably and cost-effectively, but it also sequesters carbon extracted from natural gas, offering a resilient and sustainable solution to Texas' infrastructure needs.On Wednesday, Clark Construction and Clark Materials will begin production of the Modern Carbon-sequestered asphalt mix at Clark Asphalt Products in New Braunfels, TX, followed by application at the project site. Media are invited to observe the asphalt material preparation and installation of the innovative asphalt throughout the morning.Event Details: Wednesday, November 13Location 1: (22845 Old Nacogdoches Rd, New Braunfels).8:00 AM- 9:00 AM: Mixing Modern Carbon and the hot mix asphalt materials at the Clark Asphalt Products plantLocation 2: (13775 Higgins Rd, San Antonio).9:00 AM - 2:00 PM: Laying the asphalt at the volleyball club parking lot & interviews available onsiteSupporting Projects in Snohomish, WA, and Long Beach, CA:The San Antonio demo is part of Modern Hydrogen's larger initiative to expand sustainable asphalt technology across the U.S. Last week, Modern Hydrogen completed two additional projects in Snohomish, WA, and Long Beach, CA, underscoring the technology's versatility and success in diverse climates.In Long Beach, CA, the Family of Faith Christian Center became the first site in the region to install carbon-sequestered asphalt. A partnership with Blue Diamond Materials and El Camino Asphalt allowed for the installation of 50 tons of Modern Carbon asphalt, demonstrating its potential for urban infrastructure.“California has been leading the way in adopting new advanced materials, sustainable materials, in their infrastructure projects. This is something that can fit right into that picture, said Modern Hydrogen Senior Product Development Manager Michael Baba in this video interview .“So, for California, they're able to take advantage of that technology to further their vision of reducing emissions associated with civil construction as well as reap some economic benefits.”In Snohomish, WA, Modern Hydrogen collaborated with Harms Paving to complete a mile-long stretch of road using Modern Carbon-modified asphalt. This high-performance material is expected to significantly increase the road's durability and reduce maintenance costs, meeting the demands of local residents and showcasing Modern Hydrogen's commitment to sustainability.“As we expand the impact of our technology at Modern Hydrogen, we're sequestering carbon – removed from natural gas – into increasingly bigger projects,” said Modern Hydrogen's Travis Janke at the Snohomish project site.“We're really excited about deploying carbon into roads for the first time, demonstrating its performance in higher demand operating environments.”For More Information and Media Coverage:Members of the media are welcome to attend the San Antonio demo on Wednesday, November 13. If you cannot make it but would like to cover this story, high-resolution video, interviews, and drone video can be made available after the project concludes. For additional information or to schedule interviews, please contact Leigh D'Angelo, Senior Manager of Marketing and Communications and Marketing at Modern Hydrogen.

Leigh D'Angelo

Modern Hydrogen

+1 425-522-2842

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Modern Hydrogen's asphalt expert shows how Modern Carbon is sequestered into asphalt to build better roads, November 6 2024, Long Beach, CA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.