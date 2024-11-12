Kompliant Expands Executive Bench, Names Casey Zenner As Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

14-Year SaaS Veteran to Oversee Revenue Operations and Accelerate Compliance Solutions Adoption

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kompliant , a leading provider of intelligent and compliance solutions, announced today that Casey Zenner has joined the team as Chief Revenue Officer. Given his proven track record in sales leadership, Casey's primary role will be overseeing the company's revenue strategy and growth operations.

Casey brings 14 years of SaaS experience, and his background in both startup and established environments equips him to foster strong revenue growth, build strategic partnerships, and support Kompliant's mission to deliver client-focused compliance solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Casey to the Kompliant team," said Leo Patching , CEO of Kompliant. "His record, coupled with his expertise in the space, made him the ideal candidate to spearhead our revenue strategy and drive growth. His experience building high-performing teams and fostering innovation will be invaluable as we continue to deliver cutting-edge compliance solutions to our clients in this market."

"Kompliant's innovative compliance solutions and powerful platform have positioned the company as a leader, and I'm eager to leverage my experience to accelerate it further and drive strategic business transformation," said Casey Zenner , CRO of Kompliant. "Given the evolving compliance landscape, I'm confident I can help the company capitalize on the market opportunity and cement its status as the go-to platform for growth-focused financial institutions."

Before joining Kompliant, Casey spent nearly eight years at Kount, an Equifax company, where he held several key roles, including Sales Manager, Director of Enterprise Sales, Sr. Director of Global Direct Sales, Vice President of Global Direct Sales, and most recently, Corporate Vice President of New Product Innovation & Strategic Sales. He led teams across Boise, Idaho, the U.S., and London in these roles, creating a collaborative and results-oriented environment.

About Kompliant

Kompliant is a pioneer in compliance orchestration with a platform for growth-focused financial institutions. Kompliant provides intelligent automation and solutions that power commerce compliance. Kompliant's technology is designed to streamline risk management, enhance operational efficiency, and support strategic decisions through advanced data analytics. For more information, visit .

Media Contacts

Emily Baker

202-744-7567

[email protected]

SOURCE Kompliant

