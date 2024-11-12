Federal Court Dismisses Claims Brought By Farmers Insurance Against Care For, P.A. And Other Prominent Medical Providers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Care For, P.A. and its affiliates are pleased to announce the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas dismissed a lawsuit against them brought by insurance companies affiliated with Farmers Insurance. Last week, reaffirming its decision, the court issued a ruling denying a request for reconsideration from Farmers Insurance.

Filed on December 4, 2020, the lawsuit was part of a campaign by Farmers Insurance and other insurers to indirectly attack auto claim settlements. Instead of litigating each case, insurance companies accused and attempted to discredit medical practitioners whose bills supported individual claims. The lawsuit alleged Care For, P.A. and other medical providers violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act-a federal law traditionally intended to fight organized crime-by participating in an alleged "scheme" to fraudulently inflate the value of people's claims through false medical bills and records. Care For, P.A., the affiliated practices and their doctors adamantly denied the allegations and refused to settle. After more than three years of litigation, the court concluded that Farmers Insurance provided "no evidence to support these allegations."

In his ruling granting Care For, P.A.'s motion for summary judgment, U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks, Jr. noted, "Finally, the Court observes that Plaintiffs lodged very serious allegations against Defendants-healthcare providers, who almost certainly rely on their reputations and trust in their profession-and did virtually nothing in almost three years to substantiate those claims."

Care For, P.A.'s lead trial attorney, Jason Davis of San Antonio-based Davis & Santos, PLLC, stated, "It's never easy to take on a large national insurance company. We are grateful–although not surprised–that the court agreed with us that these claims were meritless. We are so pleased that the clinics and their doctors have been vindicated with this resounding victory."

Donald E. Baxter, M.D., a world-renowned orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Care For, P.A., said, "This ruling is a significant step in clearing our names and restoring our professional reputations. Our primary focus has always been and remains the well-being of our patients. We are happy the system worked and the court recognized Farmer's claims as baseless."

Dr.

Baxter served as Chief of the Foot Service and Fellowship Program and Clinical Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. Over the years, prominent Houston athletes such as Carl Lewis and Hakeem Olajuwon turned to Dr.

Baxter for their care and, in more recent years, Dr. Baxter brought the same level of attention to the Houston community via Care For, P.A. and its affiliates.

James Slayton, D.O., another Care For, P.A. provider, emphasized the lack of evidence presented by the insurance companies, "We have always maintained that our practices are ethical and in full compliance with medical standards. The court's decision validates our position and underscores the lack of evidence behind these serious allegations."

John Ray Hall, D.O., another medical provider named in the suit, stated, "We are glad to put this behind us. I always considered these claims frivolous, and I'm happy the court agreed."

"In my forty-plus years of practicing chiropractic medicine, I have always put patients first," said Donald Colwell, D.C., a provider at Care For, P.A., an affiliated practice. "We should not have been dragged through this by Farmers and hopefully this loss will discourage them from pursuing these types of suits."

About Care For, P.A.

Care For, P.A. is a respected provider of orthopedic services with clinic locations in Houston, Beaumont, Corpus Christi, San Antonio, and Dallas. Care For, P.A. is dedicated to delivering comprehensive and compassionate medical care to Texans. Our team of experienced orthopedists and chiropractors is committed to improving patient health and well-being through evidence-based practices and patient-centered care.

