Prestige Auto Spa NJ Honors Active-Duty Military, Veterans, First Responders, And Teachers In Toms River, NJ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Come to the newly renovated Prestige Auto Spa NJ today.

Summary: The locally respected car wash and service center, Prestige Auto Spa NJ, is now honoring active-duty military, Veterans, first responders, and teachers

- Jeff Kovatch, managing partnerTOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prestige Auto Spa NJ wishes to recongize local and national heroes for all their hard work and dedication they provide on a daily basis both in Toms River, NJ and nationwide. All active-duty military, Veterans, first responders, and teachers, locally and nationally, will receive a discount on Prestige Auto Spa NJ services starting in November 2024 and moving forward.As a family owned and locally operated business, the management and employees of Prestige Auto Spa NJ wish to honor these men and women for their sacrifice and dedication to making their home a better place. This discount can be applied to many of the services offered, including car washes, car detailing, tire rotations, oil changes, and more.“At Prestige Auto Spa NJ, our team has nothing but absolute respect for those who dedicate their lives to making our communities a better, safer, and healthier place,” said managing partner Andrew Marolda.“We hope to let these men and women know that they are our personal heroes and are always welcome.”Many of those who work at Prestige Auto Spa NJ have familial ties and a long history to the military. Fellow managing partner Jeff Kovatch is proud of his families military history, having an uncle who was a decorated infantryman in Vietnam, his father who served in the Air Force, and a niece who is currently at her third year at West Point.“Honoring those who served means recognizing their courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to protecting our freedom,” said Kovatch.Prestige Auto Spa NJ is proud of the fact that they are a locally operated and family owned business, and that they are able to employ many from the Toms River, NJ area rather than going the ever more popular route of replacing human employees with artificial intelligence. This allows them to stay more connected to their community and better serve their clients and customers.“So many competing car washes are going the AI route, where people drive in and out without seeing or speaking to anyone,” said operating partner Jorge Reyes.“This removes all personality from business and from the community. Our goal is to get to know those who visit us and make sure their experience is the best there is, each and every time.”Those interested in learning more about Prestige Auto Spa NJ in Toms River, NJ are invited to visit the car wash at 883 Fischer Blvd, Toms River, NJ 08743. Inquiries can be made by calling (732) 929-2914 during business hours.About Prestige Auto Spa NJPrestige Auto Spa NJ opened on October 15, 2021 and is led by managing partners Jeff Kovatch and Andrew Marolda, operating partner Jorge Reyes, and partners Anthony Censullo and Sal Branchizio. The car wash specializes in car washes, fast oil changes, detailing, ceramic wrap, tinting, brake caliper painting, fleet accounts, tire rotation, battery replacement, headlight restoration, and more. To learn more about Prestige Auto Spa NJ, call (732) 929-2914 or visit the website at .

Jeff kovatch

Prestige Auto Spa NJ

+1 732-929-2914

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.