The 2:00 AM Code: The Empowerment Playbook For Career And Personal Success

A transformative guide empowering women to advance their careers with confidence, integrity, and the tools for personal success

- Lisa Anugwom Narh

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where professional and personal empowerment are paramount, a transformative new titled The 2:00 AM Code by Lisa Anugwom Narh offers a powerful guide for women who seek to advance their careers without compromising their values. Published by Lisa Anugwom Narh, the book will be available on Amazon on 11 November 2024.

Lisa Narh, a seasoned professional with over a decade of experience in leadership, human resources, and compliance, combines her rich cultural background with hands-on career insights to deliver this playbook. The 2:00 AM Code is a framework built on Narh's professional journey, her dedication to equity, and her resilience as a woman balancing cultural values with modern career challenges.

“The 2:00 AM Code teaches women to honor their boundaries, assert their worth, and make empowered career and personal choices,” says Narh.“This book is a call to action for women to lead with confidence, compassion, and an unapologetic sense of self-worth.”

Each chapter includes self-assessment tools and reflective exercises, helping readers cultivate self-efficacy, set boundaries, and handle challenging conversations with grace. Covering essential topics like salary negotiation, boundary setting, and workplace dynamics, Narh's book equips readers to navigate career growth with authenticity.

About the Author

Lisa Anugwom Narh holds a Master's degree in Management and Leadership from Pepperdine Graziadio School of Business. Currently serving with Los Angeles County, she manages multimillion-dollar contracts while advocating for diverse and inclusive workplaces. Lisa is passionate about mentoring women and empowering them to pursue success without sacrificing their values. Raised by Nigerian parents, Lisa's blend of cultural insight and professional experience makes her uniquely suited to guide women on their path to success.

Book Details

Title: The 2:00 AM Code: The Empowerment Playbook for Career and Personal Success

Author: Lisa Anugwom Narh

Publisher: Lisa Anugwom Narh

Publication Date: 11 November 2024

Availability:

