(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 12 (KNN) India needs to significantly expand its local vaccine and research capabilities to enhance control over the safety of products, according to a new report from the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

Released on Monday, the think tank's findings emphasise the need for self-reliance in vaccine production, which would better address local needs and ensure the safety of vaccines tailored to the population's specific characteristics.

The report also advocates for a comprehensive government-led investigation to track adverse health events following vaccinations.

By systematically monitoring these incidents, the GTRI argues that future vaccine rollouts could become more transparent, safe, and effective, ultimately increasing public trust in immunization programs.

This call for increased local vaccine production and post-vaccination surveillance comes amid global concerns over vaccine safety. The October 2024 release of The Pfizer Papers: Crimes Against Humanity has sparked intense debates worldwide about vaccine transparency, ethics, and potential risks.

The documents have fueled skepticism and renewed discussions about the global pharmaceutical industry's role in vaccine development, distribution, and safety protocols.

GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava stressed the importance of incorporating the lessons from these revelations into future health strategies. He argued that the insights from The Pfizer Papers provide crucial information for building safer, more effective, and trustworthy vaccination systems.

"As the world prepares for future pandemics, public health must take precedence over profit-driven motives in global health responses," Srivastava remarked.

In conclusion, GTRI's report advocates for a strategic shift towards greater domestic control over vaccine research and manufacturing.

By prioritizing safety and transparency, India can ensure that future vaccine rollouts not only meet local needs but also foster greater public confidence in the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

