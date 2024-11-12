Brain Corp's Autonomous Robot Fleet Reaches '250 Billion Square Feet Milestone' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Brain Corp's autonomous robot fleet reaches '250 billion square feet milestone'

Brain Corp , a developer of software for robots, says its fleet of over 37,000 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), powered by the BrainOS Robotics Platform, has now“autonomously covered more than 250 billion square feet of space globally”.

The vast majority of the robots which use BrainOS are industrial or commercial large floor cleaning machines (see main image), manufactured by other companies, such as Tennant and and SoftBank Robotics.

Brain Corp says the new milestone emphasizes the“global trend towards automation” as industries around the world increasingly move to intelligent robotic solutions to optimize operations and address rising workforce challenges.

To put this scale into perspective, 250 billion square feet is equivalent to covering the entire landmass of New York City almost 30 times, 4.34 million football fields, or 89 million tennis courts.

In addition to the vast area covered, Brain Corp's fleet also reached more than 19 million hours of autonomous operation – equal to over 2,100 years of continuous operation.

David Pinn, CEO of Brain Corp, says:“This latest milestone is a testament not only to the success of Brain Corp, but to the shift we're seeing toward automation across sectors.

“Whether it's optimizing inventory management or creating cleaner, safer environments, our autonomy solutions are helping organizations tackle their most complex operational challenges.”

As industries grapple with labor shortages, higher customer expectations, and the need for operational sustainability, robotic and AI capabilities are increasingly driving productivity, while enhancing both employee and customer experiences.

By utilizing the BrainOS Sense Suite and BrainOS Clean Suite, enterprise customers worldwide automate critical tasks such as inventory management and commercial floor care, and shift employee workloads from time-consuming, physically demanding tasks to higher-value activities.

Increased AMR usage across industries leads to greater productivity

Brain Corp's latest data shows increased utilization of BrainOS-powered AMRs across multiple industries globally. Comparing Q3 2022 to Q3 2024, the average daily usage grew significantly across sectors:



Warehouse/Industrial: +340 percent

Education: +123 percent

Airports: +91 percent

Retail: +53 percent Malls: +16 percent

This growth highlights continued progress integrating robots into team workflows and demonstrates how Brain Corp's enterprise tools are helping drive change management.

Crowdsourced learning fuels innovation

As a result of this scale, the unprecedented library of data the Brain Corp fleet amasses daily fuels ongoing improvements via“crowdsourced learning”.

What one individual robot experiences as an edge case leads to the adaptation and improvement of the overall fleet, ensuring that each robot deployed benefits from the collective experience of the entire global fleet.

Jarad Cannon, CTO of Brain Corp, says:“What makes this so significant isn't just the enormity of the area our fleet has covered, but the unique volume of data we're able to learn from as a result.

“This allows us to consistently optimize our technology and quickly adapt to real-world challenges, which means providing ever-increasing value to our customers.”