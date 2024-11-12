(MENAFN- 3BL) Improving outcomes and reducing barriers to care starts in our own backyard. That's why the Gilead Foundation's Healthcare Education, Access and Leadership (HEAL) Initiative is dedicating $5 million to helping build a Bay Area healthcare workforce that's more diverse and representative of the patient population it serves. Learn more:

Originally published by Gilead Sciences