Gilead Foundation's Healthcare Education, Access And Leadership (HEAL) Initiative Is Dedicating $5 Million To Help Build A More Diverse Bay Area Healthcare Workforce
11/12/2024 2:00:48 PM
Improving health outcomes and reducing barriers to care starts in our own backyard. That's why the Gilead Foundation's Healthcare Education, Access and Leadership (HEAL) Initiative is dedicating $5 million to helping build a Bay Area healthcare workforce that's more diverse and representative of the patient population it serves. Learn more:
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
