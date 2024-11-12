Fifth Third Lights Up Hyper-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers At Florida Branch

(MENAFN- 3BL) CINCINNATI, November 12, 2024 /3BL/ - Fifth Third continues its historic clean progress today by introducing hyper-fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers for the first time at one of its centers. Fifth Third is making six hyper-fast charging stations publicly available at its eTown location in Jacksonville, Florida to better serve current EV owners and those considering transitioning to an EV.

Through a collaboration with Electrify America, the largest open Hyper-Fast charging in the U.S., EV drivers can charge at the new eTown station and manage their fast-charging plan through Electrify America's industry-leading mobile app. The eTown station is featured on Electrify America's "locate a charger " map, which includes more than 1000 stations and over 4,400 chargers in the U.S. and Canada.

In addition to the hyper-fast chargers, Fifth Third offers 72 EV charging ports across its footprint. Fifth Third also continues to expand its solar capacity across new branches. Fifth Third's eTown location will be one of more than 25 branches now powered by solar with plans to more than double that amount in the next year. Fifth Third continues to open new locations across the Southeast in the Carolinas, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.

The eTown Banking Center is a model for sustainability and occupies a modest 1,900 square feet. Fifth Third redesigned its branches to seamlessly blend a customer's digital experience with any banking they would prefer to do in-person, including discussions about college savings plans, mortgages, or retirement solutions. In the new, streamlined banking centers, traditional transaction space has given way to a compact, modular design with flexible meeting and seating areas that offer adjustable layers of privacy.

“We're thrilled to be offering the convenience of rapid charging at eTown to meet the demands of our customers who drive electric,” said Thomas Neltner, director of enterprise workplace services and chief security officer for Fifth Third.

Since 2019, Fifth Third has purchased 100% renewable power, which started as a result of a virtual power purchase agreement that launched the 80 MW Aulander Holloman solar facility in North Carolina. In 2023, solar power generation from the facility was more than 190,000 megawatt hours – enough to power over 25,000 homes, or the equivalent of emissions from over 29,000 gas-powered vehicles.

As part of the bank's commitment to provide transparency and data aligned to industry standards for all its stakeholders, Fifth Third has published its sustainability data in its 2023 Sustainability Report, which aligns with the GRI Index, the SASB standards, and the Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics index.

