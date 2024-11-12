Careers In Energy Week: Inspiring Future Energy Professionals In New Castle County

MENAFN - 3BL) We recently hosted an electrifying. Over 200 middle and high school students from New Castle County, including those from Academia Antonia Alonso Charter School, Odessa High School, Appoquinimink High School, Freire Charter Wilmington, Smyrna Middle School, Middletown High School, and William Penn High School, gathered to explore the diverse career opportunities at Delmarva Power.

The students were captivated by a variety of interactive exhibits, including a cutting-edge Virtual Reality Module (VRM), Electric Operations, Gas Operations, and Environmental Management. These hands-on experiences provided invaluable insights into the energy sector and showcased the exciting possibilities within the industry.

As part of the industry-wide Careers in Energy Week initiative, our event aimed to inspire the next generation of energy professionals by highlighting the numerous opportunities in the energy sector. We are proud to have been a part of this initiative and are committed to continuing our support and inspiration for future leaders in the energy industry.