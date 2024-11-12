Qatar Participates In 73Rd Session Of Executive Office Of Council Of Arab Ministers Of Transport

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The State of Qatar took part in the 73rd Session of Executive Office of Council of Arab Ministers of Transport, held on Tuesday at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime in Alexandria, Egypt.

Deputy Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the Arab League Khalid Abdullah Al Ibrahim headed the State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting.

The meetings agenda covered various topics aimed at enhancing Arab cooperation in and logistics, supporting efforts to develop transportation infrastructure across the Arab region, and fostering economic integration among Arab member states to achieve sustainable development goals. The outcomes of this session will be presented to the 37th session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Transport, scheduled to convene on Wednesday at the academy's headquarters in Alexandria.