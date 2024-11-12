Cactus-Based Beverage Innovator Caliwater Announces Official Partnership With American Forests

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Caliwater , a leading innovator in plant-based hydration beverages, is proud to announce an official partnership with American Forests . Caliwater and American Forests are partnering to raise awareness about the vital role forests play in combating climate change and promoting social equity. By aligning Caliwater's commitment to healthy living and sustainability with American Forests' nearly 150-year legacy of leadership in forest restoration and conservation, this partnership seeks to inspire action and support for reforestation efforts across cities and landscapes.

Together, they will share powerful stories of innovative forest management and equity-driven initiatives, reaching new audiences and driving support for restoring forest health, enhancing biodiversity, and advancing Tree Equity in communities nationwide.

The health of the planet is deeply connected to the health of all people, which is why Caliwater proudly supports American Forests in their efforts to restore and protect critical ecosystems. This partnership kicks off Caliwater's“Season of Good” campaign to reinforce its commitment to healthy living and giving back. Deforestation contributes significantly to climate change, and American Forests has been at the forefront of reforestation efforts for nearly 150 years, planting over 75 million trees in vulnerable areas.

By aligning with their mission, Caliwater is helping to ensure that their environmental footprint leaves a lasting legacy of sustainability. Together, Caliwater and American Forests are planting trees that help fight climate change, support biodiversity, and secure natural resources for future generations.

“At Caliwater, we believe in the power of nature's hydration to fuel healthier lives while supporting the well-being of our communities and environment. That's why we're committed to driving positive impact through our partnerships with organizations like Olive Crest and, now, our newest partner, American Forests, which especially has deep rooted meaning to me as my father fought forest fires and had such a deep appreciation for nature.” - Founder, Vanessa Hudgens

Caliwater has grown tremendously since coming to market in January, 2022. Caliwater is the ultimate hydration solution; it is packed with five naturally occurring electrolytes, antioxidants, tastes great and is sustainable- from the cactus as source to the packaging. Caliwater aims to promote healthy, eco-friendly lifestyles for the entire family. This quickly growing line of plant-based cactus water drinks offers five flavors in their signature eco-friendly cans and 2 kids pouch flavors.

Caliwater is defined by a drive to create innovative, functional, plant-based hydration beverages that bring us closer to the planet and each other.

ABOUT CALIWATER

Caliwater is an all-natural functional cactus water beverage founded by actress Vanessa Hudgens and health mogul, Oliver Trevena. Sourced from the prickly pear cactus in the Sonoran Desert, Caliwater is rich in antioxidants, five naturally occurring electrolytes, vitamins and minerals. Caliwater transcends the boundaries of mere hydration and provides numerous benefits for health and well-being including immunity support, digestion, and skin health. With a commitment to wellness and sustainability, Caliwater promotes a healthy lifestyle that is good for you– and the planet. Available at a variety of retailers nationwide, as well as online via their website. Learn more at drinkcaliwater and follow @caliwater and @Caliwaterkids on social media.

ABOUT AMERICAN FORESTS

Since 1875, American Forests has been a pathfinder for creating healthy forests from coast to coast. We envision a world in which the environmental, societal, and economic benefits of forests are fully realized and equitably available to all people. We advance two core programs: (1) building Tree Equity in America's cities to address systemic and historical inequities placing disadvantaged urban communities exposed to extreme heat, and (2) creating Resilient Forests by reforesting America's public, Indigenous, and privately owned forestlands and advocating for forest climate solutions across North America. Visit online: and follow @americanforests on social media.

