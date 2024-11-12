Mcclure Films Announces 2Nd Unit Preliminary Filming For 'Ethanalmighty,' December 5Th 2024, Bardstown, Kentucky

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jeff Callaway and EthanAlmighty

EthanAlmighty Dog

Tané McClure Director

A true story about a dog and his owner who changed animal cruelty laws.

- Tané McClure

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- McClure Films is pleased to announce 2nd unit preliminary filming for upcoming feature,“EthanAlmighty - the Movie.” The filming, December 5th, will take place at the annual Bardstown Kiwanis Christmas parade in Bardstown, Kentucky, where the famous canine EthanAlmighty and his poppa Jeff Callaway are serving as Grand Marshals. They are known nationally for raising awareness about abused and neglected animals.

“EthanAlmighty – the movie,” is a dramatic faith based true story of a courageous dog that survived unspeakable odds and brought the entire state of Kentucky together as they prayed for his recovery. Inspired by his strength to live, every person who knows Ethan's story and has followed his journey, had life changing events for the better. With his forgiveness and heart, EthanAlmighty, in turn, inspired the state of Kentucky to enact the Anti-torture/Cruelty to Animals Bill known as Ethan's Law in March 2024.

Star casting for lead actors has begun with Linda Berger, CSA. Current talks are ongoing with key star names for the role of Jeff Callaway. Principal photography is scheduled for spring of 2025 in Bardstown, Kentucky.

The screenplay, based on the true story as told by Jeff Callaway and

EthanAlmighty, is written by Tané McClure and Tyke Caravelli. McClure is also set to direct.“I am honored to bring the story of EthanAlmighty to the screen. As an animal lover, Ethan's story truly hit me. He went through unspeakable odds, yet the uplifting story that surrounds him, is sure to bring happy tears to the world.” This is McClure's follow up feature, after last years' multi-award winning and critically acclaimed indie horror/thriller“Séance Games-Metaxu. McClure has been actively producing and directing with multiple feature films currently slated for release in 2025, including another exciting family film in postproduction that she co-wrote and produced about a young woman and her champion jumping horse. McClure has won over 60 film festival awards for her efforts as a writer, producer, director, and editor. She is the daughter of actor Doug McClure.

Executive Producers for“EthanAlmighty- the movie” are Stephen Mastrocola and Adam Harris Engelhard, Michelle Alexandria, Kenneth Hanna. Producers are Tané McClure, Clay Turnage, Linda Berger, Tyke Caravelli, de de Cox and Jeff Callaway. Director of Photography is Keith Jefferies with Production Designer Erik Herrera.

The Bardstown Kiwanis Christmas Parade, opens with music on the square from 5pm-6pm. The parade is from 6pm-7:30pm. Parade route in downtown Bardstown begins at 5th and Broadway and travels to North 3rd Street, then down 3rd Street to West Stephen Foster Avenue.

For additional information on how one dog and one kind act changed the world please visit .

For more info on EthanAlmighty and Jeff Callaway go to .

More info on Tané McClure at .

Marcia Groff Publicist

Entertainment Enterprises

+1 310-721-1592+

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.