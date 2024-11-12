Lavae Mcclinnahan Introduces Montauk: A Sophisticated Coastal Dining Experience In Redondo Beach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coming soon to Redondo Beach, CA.

Entrepreneur and restauranteur is set to open the highly anticipated Montauk: a chic coastal dining establishment in Redondo Beach, CA.

- Lavae McClinnahan, President, Peninsula Hospitality ConceptsREDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned entrepreneur Lavae McClinnahan is poised to make waves in the South Bay's dining scene with the debut of Montauk , an upscale beachside eatery opening this spring. Combining coastal elegance with culinary artistry, Montauk promises to elevate Redondo Beach's dining landscape with a seamless blend of refined cuisine, relaxed ambiance, and curated entertainment.McClinnahan, known for his innovative ventures in the music and luxury goods industries, brings his signature touch to Montauk. He first made his mark in fine dining with The 5 Course Menu of the Evening, a high-end culinary experience launched in 2012 in collaboration with The Macallan. The concept, which has since attracted partnerships with other luxury spirit brands like The Dalmore, redefined the region's fine dining scene by marrying premium spirits with gourmet cuisine. With Montauk, McClinnahan draws upon years of travel, collaborations with world-class chefs, and his deep expertise in branding to craft a new culinary destination.More than a restaurant, Montauk embodies McClinnahan's vision of blending luxury with the laid-back charm of the California coast. The menu showcases locally sourced ingredients, with a focus on coastal-inspired dishes that balance sophistication and accessibility. Influenced by iconic brands such as Ralph Lauren and Phillip Jeffries, the restaurant's design exudes timeless elegance, offering a beach-chic setting perfect for both casual gatherings and special occasions.Led by Executive Chef Rob White, Montauk's menu will highlight impeccably prepared seafood and locally sourced produce, offering a sophisticated alternative to the area's more casual dining spots. The experience will be elevated with a sommelier-curated wine list and an exclusive after-hours lounge, adding an intimate dimension to Redondo Beach's nightlife.Montauk is set to redefine upscale coastal dining with its blend of fine cuisine, luxury, and coastal ambiance. As the latest concept from Peninsula Hospitality Concepts, McClinnahan's hospitality group, Montauk aims to be the premier dining destination in the South Bay.For more information on Montauk's grand opening and to stay updated, visit montaukinredondo or follow on Instagram .Media Contact: Marci Klein | Phone: 310-990-4120 Email: ...About Montauk: Located in Redondo Beach, Montauk is the latest venture from entrepreneur Lavae McClinnahan and Peninsula Hospitality Concepts. Specializing in refined, coastal-inspired dining, Montauk offers an upscale yet approachable experience, with a focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Whether for brunch, lunch, dinner, or after-hours drinks, Montauk is set to become a standout culinary destination in Southern California.

