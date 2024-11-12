Relationalai Knowledge Graph Coprocessor Is Generally Available As A Snowflake Native App

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Power every decision with intelligence directly in Snowflake's AI Data Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RelationalAI , the knowledge graph coprocessor for the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, announced today at Snowflake's annual developer conference, BUILD 2024 , the general availability (GA) of its Snowflake Native App on the Snowflake Marketplace , with production support to its customers.

Built on the Snowflake Native App Framework Integration with Snowpark Container Services (now generally available on AWS and public preview on Azure), RelationalAI enables customers to build and modernize intelligent applications with 10X less code and complexity, using a data-centric architecture based on relational knowledge graphs.

"A challenge for enterprises adopting AI is unifying data and knowledge that are often dispersed across databases, documents, and code," said Molham Aref, CEO of RelationalAI. "By unifying this knowledge and leveraging compound AI, we can unlock GenAI's full potential for organizations within Snowflake's secure environment. We're excited to strengthen our partnership with Snowflake to offer the industry's most complete platform for enterprise AI."

As a Snowflake platform extension, RelationalAI augments Snowflake's AI capabilities available through Snowflake Cortex AI , Snowflake's fully managed AI service that provides a suite of generative AI features. This makes it possible for customers to combine generative AI models with compound AI techniques for rule-based reasoning, graph analytics, prescriptive analytics, and predictive analytics in Snowflake. Customers' data stays within the security and governance perimeter of their Snowflake account, eliminating the need for manual data synchronization. Unlike legacy navigational solutions that offer limited support for these workloads, RelationalAI is cloud-native and provides expressive query processing within Snowflake while maintaining the advantages of versioning, zero-copy cloning, scale, and consumption pricing. With RelationalAI, customers can find a simplified, cost-effective path to advanced enterprise AI capabilities.

“Our ability to predict and respond to network outages swiftly is crucial to delivering exceptional service and enhancing customer satisfaction. The more resilient we are against network disruptions, the better we can support our customers,” said Neel Sengupta, Domain Chapter Lead, Spark NZ.“RelationalAI and Snowflake provided us with the tools to rapidly develop a flexible, scalable, and high-performance digital twin of our network. Leveraging RelationalAI's relational knowledge graph technology, we were able to create a prototype of a network digital twin in under two weeks. We're eager to explore broader applications of RelationalAI's Snowflake Native Apps across both customer and network domains to drive even greater impact.”

“With the general availability of RelationalAI's Snowflake Native App, we're making it easier for joint customers to make business decisions and take actions using AI, with the security and governance that comes with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud,” said Prasanna Krishnan, Head of Collaboration and Horizon, Snowflake.“Snowflake makes enterprise AI easy, efficient, and trusted, and through the Snowflake Marketplace, customers can easily leverage our growing and diverse Native Apps ecosystem and partners like RelationalAI.”

With today's GA announcement, customers can harness RelationalAI's advanced capabilities to build intelligent applications, accelerating their ability to make better decisions faster.

"Agero supports over 30,000 drivers every day through a combination of intelligent software and human expertise. With RelationalAI, we expect to significantly enhance our fraud detection capabilities using their advanced graph algorithms. RelationalAI's knowledge graph empowers our team to model drivers, service providers, and the web of interactions between them,” said Soumya Braganza, Director of Data & Analytics at Agero.“Thanks to RelationalAI's similarity analysis, we can now identify complex fraud rings within our provider network and uncover second- and third-degree connections to fraudulent actors-something that was impossible with traditional methods. We're excited to continue working with RelationalAI to reduce fraud and improve service for our customers."

About RelationalAI

RelationalAI is on a mission to power every decision with intelligence. As the industry's first knowledge graph coprocessor for the data cloud, RelationalAI enables organizations to apply rule-based reasoning, advanced graph analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics to their data, where it already lives, simplifying computing and powering better decisions. The company is backed by Addition, Madrona Venture Group, Menlo Ventures, Tiger Global, and notable investors including former Snowflake CEO Bob Muglia. Learn more at Relational.ai .

