Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting Honored With 2024 Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award For Commitment To Veteran Employment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PINEHURST, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting proudly announces that the U.S. Department of has awarded the prestigious 2024 Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award. This honor recognizes the company's commitment to veteran employment and support for the veteran community. The HIRE Vets Medallion is the only award recognizing exceptional efforts in recruiting, employing, and retaining veterans.

Veterans Guardian has been a recipient of the HireVets Award since 2019.

The Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award is awarded to companies that exemplify a strong commitment to hiring veterans, supporting their professional development, and promoting their unique skills and leadership qualities. Veterans Guardian is consistently dedicated to employing veterans and creating an inclusive and empowering workplace that values the expertise and experiences veterans bring.

"This award is a tremendous honor for our entire team at Veterans Guardian," said Scott Greenblatt, CEO and Founder of Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting. "We have always been committed to providing a welcoming and supportive environment for Veterans where they can thrive and make a positive impact. It's an extension of our mission to advocate for veterans in all areas of life, and we're thrilled to be recognized nationally for our efforts."

Veterans Guardian has continued to support veterans beyond employment, offering a range of services to help them secure the benefits they've earned. This award is a testament to the company's dedication to fostering veteran success in the workplace, both internally and within the broader community.

"Our veterans possess a unique strength, resilience, and skill set that greatly enhances our workforce," Greenblatt added. "Our mission and values drive our commitment to hiring and supporting veterans, and it's gratifying to see the positive impact we've had on their lives, as well as the impact they continue to make within our organization."

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award celebrates nationwide organizations that meet rigorous veteran employment and support standards. Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting is honored to be among the distinguished recipients, reaffirming its pledge to serve those who have served our country.

About Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting

Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting is a leader in assisting veterans with VA claims, providing expertise and dedicated support to help veterans secure the benefits they deserve. Founded by Scott Greenblatt, Veterans Guardian is deeply committed to supporting the veteran community through advocacy, employment, and outreach. Learn more about Veterans Guardian at

vetsguardian .

SOURCE Veterans Guardian

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED