Club Nine Pets Introduces The OPULENT Collection Dog Sofa Bed Designed For Pet Wellness During The Holiday Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OPULENT Collection Dog Sofa Bed in Slate

OPULENT Collection Dog Sofa Bed in Sand

OPULENT Collection Dog Sofa Bed in Sand

Club Nine Pets Presents the OPULENT Collection Dog Sofa Bed: A Luxurious Haven for Pets During the Stressful Holiday Season

- Kevin Torabian

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Club Nine Pets is pleased to announce the OPULENT Collection , a new line of dog sofa beds crafted to support pet wellness and comfort. Launched in time for the holiday season, the OPULENT Collection addresses the heightened stress many pets experience during this time, providing a designated, calming space for pets amidst the holiday bustle.

The OPULENT Collection is designed with premium materials and high-density orthopedic foam, which helps to alleviate joint pressure and improve pet comfort. The elegant design serves as both a functional piece for pets and an aesthetic addition to home decor. Created to offer pets a secure and cozy environment, the OPULENT Collection is ideal for pets in need of a space to relax.

“Pets can feel the effects of seasonal activity, and the OPULENT Collection is developed to offer them a dedicated place to unwind,” said Kevin, Founder of Club Nine Pets.“We crafted this collection to provide pets with both comfort and style, which are central to the Club Nine Pets brand.”

The OPULENT Collection is now available for pre-order, with shipments beginning December 6th. Pre-order discounts are available for a limited time to celebrate the holiday season launch.

About Club Nine Pets:

Club Nine Pets specializes in premium pet furniture with a focus on comfort, durability, and design. Known for integrating science-backed features into stylish products, Club Nine Pets is dedicated to improving the quality of life for pets and enhancing pet-owner homes.

For more information, please visit

Kevin Torabian

CLUB NINE PETS

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.